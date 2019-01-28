Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment On January 27, Rami Malek took home the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role" for his acting work in "Bohemian Rhapsody." In his gracious acceptance speech, Malek expressed his awe for his fellow nominees that he was nominated alongside in the prestigious "Best Actor" category. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be in a category with these men," Malek said, effusively. "I am so proud to be one of your peers," he added. Malek went on to thanks his producers, Graham King, and Denis O'Sullivan, as well as Fox and New Regency, as well as the "extraordinary ensemble." "They carried me through every moment in this film," Malek explained. He also tipped his hat to Queen and the late Freddie Mercury. "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life," he said. "He allows us all to feel that, so this is again for him. Thank you very much," Malek concluded. Veteran actress Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the critically-acclaimed film Malek won the "Actor" for his portrayal of Queen front-man Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Earlier this month, he won the Golden Globe for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama" for this role.In his gracious acceptance speech, Malek expressed his awe for his fellow nominees that he was nominated alongside in the prestigious "Best Actor" category. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be in a category with these men," Malek said, effusively. "I am so proud to be one of your peers," he added.Malek went on to thanks his producers, Graham King, and Denis O'Sullivan, as well as Fox and New Regency, as well as the "extraordinary ensemble." "They carried me through every moment in this film," Malek explained.He also tipped his hat to Queen and the late Freddie Mercury. "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life," he said. "He allows us all to feel that, so this is again for him. Thank you very much," Malek concluded.Veteran actress Glenn Close won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role" for The Wife.: Digital Journal reviewed the critically-acclaimed film Bohemian Rhapsody More about rami malek, Male Actor in a Leading Role, screen actors guid, SAG, Award rami malek Male Actor in a Lead... screen actors guid SAG Award Actor