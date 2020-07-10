Purgatory
was written by Michael Caissie, and co-directed by Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan. The main characters in this digital drama series all get invited to a New Year's Eve event at an exclusive mountain resort. These guests all partake in an icebreaker activity together and they introduce themselves during dinner, which was prepared by world-class chefs.
Bobby (Erik Fellows) only tells this group of strangers his first name and fails to mention what he does for a living. As as result, there is a rawness, darkness, and a mystery to his character. It definitely seems edgier and more intense than his previous acting work. Judging from the inaugural episode of Purgatory
, this appears to be an interesting and gripping series.
Danny Mahoney and Tatjana Marjanovic also star in Purgatory
as Chris and Lisa respectively.
This is a digital series that should not be missed. The first episode of Purgatory
