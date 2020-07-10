Email
Review: 'Purgatory,' starring Erik Fellows, premieres on Popstar! TV

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 9, the first episode of the new digital series "Purgatory" starring Erik Fellows ("The Bay") premiered on Popstar! TV.
Purgatory was written by Michael Caissie, and co-directed by Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan. The main characters in this digital drama series all get invited to a New Year's Eve event at an exclusive mountain resort. These guests all partake in an icebreaker activity together and they introduce themselves during dinner, which was prepared by world-class chefs.
Bobby (Erik Fellows) only tells this group of strangers his first name and fails to mention what he does for a living. As as result, there is a rawness, darkness, and a mystery to his character. It definitely seems edgier and more intense than his previous acting work. Judging from the inaugural episode of Purgatory, this appears to be an interesting and gripping series.
Danny Mahoney and Tatjana Marjanovic also star in Purgatory as Chris and Lisa respectively.
This is a digital series that should not be missed. The first episode of Purgatory, entitled "The Invitation," may be seen on the official Popstar! TV website by clicking here.
To learn more about Erik Fellows, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erik Fellows about Purgatory.
