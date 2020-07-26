Email
article imageReview: 'Purgatory' ends with a slap, and a bang in 'A Shot in the Dark' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Entertainment
Things keep getting more and more interesting in the new digital drama series "Purgatory," which aired on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the recap.
Purgatory is written by Michael Caissie, and co-directed by Hayk Kbeyan and Caissie.
In the third episode, Nick (Levon Zakaryan) confronts Emma about Alex. Dr. Serob (Boris Pepanyan) tells his story about how he knows Alex while working as a prison doctor.
Above ground, the search begins after both Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) and Preston (David Chandler) receive concerning information about their children from blocked callers. While in the cave, all of our main characters are trying to survive while gathering all of their food and snacks together in a pile.
Erik Fellows in Purgatory
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows still shot, photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Bobby (Erik Fellows) acts up towards the end (as things are starting to unfold), and he slaps Nick, and the episode closes with a bang.
Episode 3 of Purgatory is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
