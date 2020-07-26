Purgatory
is written by Michael Caissie, and co-directed by Hayk Kbeyan and Caissie.
In the third episode, Nick (Levon Zakaryan) confronts Emma about Alex. Dr. Serob (Boris Pepanyan) tells his story about how he knows Alex while working as a prison doctor.
Above ground, the search begins after both Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) and Preston (David Chandler) receive concerning information about their children from blocked callers. While in the cave, all of our main characters are trying to survive while gathering all of their food and snacks together in a pile.
Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory'
Erik Fellows still shot, photo courtesy of 'Purgatory'
Bobby (Erik Fellows
) acts up towards the end (as things are starting to unfold), and he slaps Nick, and the episode closes with a bang.
Episode 3 of Purgatory
is available on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.