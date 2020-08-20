Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment On August 20, the new digital drama series "Purgatory" aired its seventh episode on Popstar! TV. Digital Journal has the scoop. Kat (Monica Avetisyan) is feeling nauseous due to food poisoning. Chris (Danny Mahoney), Adam (Johnny Neal), Luke (Arman Khachatrian) team up and form an alliance to get rid of Bobby (Erik Fellows) should Dr. Ivan Serob (Boris Pepanyan) be unsuccessful in convincing him to share the food in the cave. Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Bobby and Dr. Ivan face off in an intense scene. The remaining characters try to stay optimistic in the cave given the strenuous circumstances. Adam (Johnny Neal) goes looking for the elderly doctor Ivan since ailing Dimitri is in need of him. More and more information is slowly revealed as to why every character is trapped in the cave, and how they are connected to Alex. Erik Fellows and Tatjana Marjanovic in digital series 'Purgatory' Photo courtesy of 'Purgatory' Tatjana Marjanovic gives one of her rawest performances yet as Lisa as she comes to a startling realization. Above ground, Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) delivers a bold and unflinching speech to the press, in an effort to gather more information about the disappearance of her daughter. Preston (David Chandler) also offers his assistance in this matter. To learn more about the digital drama series Written by Michael Caissie, the seventh episode, entitled "The Sin," is its most dramatic, complex, and gripping yet.Kat (Monica Avetisyan) is feeling nauseous due to food poisoning. Chris (Danny Mahoney), Adam (Johnny Neal), Luke (Arman Khachatrian) team up and form an alliance to get rid of Bobby (Erik Fellows) should Dr. Ivan Serob (Boris Pepanyan) be unsuccessful in convincing him to share the food in the cave.Bobby and Dr. Ivan face off in an intense scene. The remaining characters try to stay optimistic in the cave given the strenuous circumstances. Adam (Johnny Neal) goes looking for the elderly doctor Ivan since ailing Dimitri is in need of him. More and more information is slowly revealed as to why every character is trapped in the cave, and how they are connected to Alex.Tatjana Marjanovic gives one of her rawest performances yet as Lisa as she comes to a startling realization.Above ground, Ophelia Bancu (Victoria Aleksanyan) delivers a bold and unflinching speech to the press, in an effort to gather more information about the disappearance of her daughter. Preston (David Chandler) also offers his assistance in this matter.To learn more about the digital drama series Purgatory , check out the official Popstar! TV website More about Purgatory, Digital, Drama, Series, Erik Fellows Purgatory Digital Drama Series Erik Fellows popstar tv