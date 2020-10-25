Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an interactive story of death and redemption; a legendary man’s history; a modern-day wild West; a classic animated series; an animal caper; and a film about downward spirals. Batman: Death in the Family (Blu-ray & Digital code) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This is Warner Bros.’s first interactive home entertainment release. The “choose your own adventure” style narrative allows viewers to select characters’ actions, which in turn influences the story’s direction. The choices are quite serious as the heroes contemplate breaking their own rules, including committing murder. Each scenario has two to three options, and there are a total of seven endings. The best part about this release is, unlike Netflix’s interactive Black Mirror episode, viewers can return to specific choices to change their selection and follow a different path. Beyond being a unique experience, the gimmick is supported by an excellent story about the Dark Knight, Robin and Red Hood. The narrative was adapted from the 1988 DC event in which fans were able to vote by telephone to determine the story’s ending. Special features include: four 2019-2020 DC Showcase shorts: “Sgt. Rock”, “Death”, “The Phantom Stranger” and “Adam Strange” with optional commentary; and three other non-interactive versions of the Batman: Death in the Family. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment The premises of these movies are not intended to be profound or complicated — but they are meant to be very cute. It seems by default of living in the building that houses the animals’ underground headquarters, a cat and dog are made agents of the truce in spite of their inexperience. Guided by their retired mentor, the unlikely pair turn out to be the only ones capable of stopping this diabolical plan. In the meantime, a group of unusual, unwanted pets in a nearby pet shop are tired of being overlooked in favour of their furrier counterparts. Led by an ostentatious cockatoo ( Special features include: making-of featurette; “Cast Reveals All: Deep Animal Thoughts”; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Grant (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Ulysses S. Grant is a name most people know. But while many of those people are aware he led the North to victory during the Civil War, many do not know the details of his military career or his personal history. Each episode spans approximately 90 minutes and covers his life from his first less-successful stint in the army to after his victorious return home. There are interesting insights about his personal politics regarding slavery, particularly versus that of his in-laws. In addition, the series gives equal weight to his wins and tragic losses as it discusses his war strategy and leadership style. The combination of re-enactments, narration and talking heads keeps the narrative moving, while ensuring audiences receive the information in a manner that keeps them engaged. There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Requiem for a Dream (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Adapting any of Hubert Selby, Jr.’s books is a daunting task as his talent lies in writing characters who reach heartbreaking, devastating lows not easily digested by the average consumer. For this tale, the truncated story includes many of the key events in the characters’ downfalls, though there’s something about the screen that allows viewers to keep their tragedy at arm’s length. That said, the performances are exceptional. Ellen Burstyn’s portrayal of a woman unknowingly prescribed speed and her subsequent struggle with hallucinations and illness is probably the saddest as she becomes an accidental addict. Conversely, Special features include: commentary by director Darren Aronofsky; commentary by director of photography Matthew Libatique; deleted scenes with optional commentary by director Darren Aronofsky; “On Set: 1999”; “Transcendent Moments: The Score of Requiem for a Dream”; “Ellen Burstyn on Requiem for a Dream”; “Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem for a Dream”; “Memories, Dreams, & Addictions: Ellen Burstyn Interviews Hubert Selby, Jr.”; and marketing gallery. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Space Ghost & Dino Boy: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment These are cartoon classics from the ’60s that still have an avid fan following today. There’s something about the simplicity of the stories and hand-drawn animation that remains appealing in these shows. Each narrative only spans about seven minutes, keeping the adventures short and to the point. On the other hand, the brevity of the chapters causes some of the tales to end somewhat abruptly or via a far-fetched solution. But the absurdity of some of the storylines is part of the fun. Since most of the cartoons were created by the same studios, fans will also recognize some of the voices as the same actors who worked on other popular programs, like the original Scooby Doo series. Special features include: feature-length profile, “Simplicity: The Life and Art of Alex Toth.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Yellowstone: Season One (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Entertainment In the first season, the Dutton’s are in conflict with each other as much as they are fighting outside challengers to their way of life. John has assigned each of his children roles and if they are unable to fulfill those roles to his satisfaction, he is not very forgiving. Outside of the homestead, John is battling the local Indigenous population for the use of land around his property. The feud turns deadly and snowballs into a dangerous battle of wills. Like a Western film, the nine-episode series is a slow-burn that gradually reveals more about the characters as it unfolds. They’re quite interesting people with sordid backgrounds as the flashbacks include a much younger John and his children. Special features include: “Inside Yellowstone”; “Costner on Yellowstone Cowboy Camp”; “Character Spots”; “Production Design”; “Special Effects”; “Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner on Yellowstone”; official theme music composed by Brian Tyler. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Yellowstone: Season Two (Blu-ray) Paramount Home Entertainment The follow-up season is unquestionably more dramatic (and melodramatic) than the first. More powerful players enter the scene — including local rancher-mobsters — making the battle for supremacy much more dangerous. The extremes these “businessmen” go to retain to their power and control over a particular trade is cringe-worthy, as is the fragility of their egos as they make decisions that protect their pride more than their loved ones. The flashbacks are also much more intense as the kids’ more scarring memories are revealed and viewers learn why Rip (Cole Hauser) is so loyal to John. 