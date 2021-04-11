Email
article imageReview: 'Power Rangers: Shattered Past' is a great fan series to watch Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
"Power Rangers: Shattered Past" is a great digital fan series to watch on YouTube, which is presented by Crimson Vision Studios. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The series was directed and edited by Sean C. Swanson (who also voices Saba), and it was written by Colin K. Bass, who also plays the role of Sam O'Neill.
Dade Elza stars in the role of Landen Tate, who is affectionately known as "Time Force Red," and Marc Arjona plays Psycho Green, along with Ryan H. Nelson as the voice of Lord Drakkon. The entire cast delivers solid performances in this compelling series.
The first episode may be seen below on YouTube.
This fan series has a nostalgic vibe to it that will resonate well with any viewers of the Power Rangers franchise. The episodes are short yet clever, refreshing, and well-crafted. There is something in it for everyone. It garners two thumbs up.
Later today, they will be releasing the fourth episode in this series, so people can watch all four episodes in a row.
