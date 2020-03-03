Special By By Sarah Gopaul 56 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a few individuals who join to hold a corporation accountable; an old school animation; a tale of high-ranking corruption; a slasher with strange motivations; and a western that unfolds north of the border. The Corrupted (DVD) Paramount Home Entertainment The film begins by stating it’s based on true events, but this is likely one of those cases in which a smaller incident inspired an elaborate narrative. The corruption and murder portrayed in this movie is extensive and gruesome. All the top officials appear to be bought, and they kill people horribly and indiscriminately in a manner that would undoubtedly draw attention. Liam is ready to be a good citizen and support his family when he’s released, but his brother unwittingly draws him into this bloody disaster of executions and cover-ups. Since it all seems very over-the-top, it’s difficult to engage with the characters or the story. It’s a fast-paced thriller, but doesn’t leave much of an impression. There are no special features. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Dark Waters (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital code) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment This is somewhat of a David and Goliath story, though in this case David gets a giant to represent him in the battle. Rob works for a major law firm that represents a lot of other chemical companies, but when a farmer comes to him with evidence that DuPont is knowingly poisoning people, he must switch sides. It becomes a matter of principle in an industry expected to be self-regulating. In addition to being a big, intimidating corporation, DuPont’s financial contributions to the town cause a lot of its citizens to question the validity of the accusations and turn against those filing the suit. The film has a gripping narrative that covers approximately 15 years of litigation, but manages to make the story about the people involved who believe the corporation needs to be held accountable for its blatant disregard for human life. Ruffalo is excellent, while several of the real-life participants in the case make appearances throughout the picture. Special features include: “The Cost of Being a Hero”; “Uncovering Dark Waters”; and “The Real People.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Deadly Manor (Blu-ray) Arrow Video It’s immediately obvious these young people aren’t very smart as they pick up a sketchy hitchhiker and break into a discernably foreboding house. In this instance, the warnings come from a member of their own group, who they dismiss with laughter. However, even though they continue to find evidence of a menacing presence in the house — or at least a very recent occupant — they refuse to heed her advice and leave the premises. Most of what happens next is pretty predictable, though the reason for the murders is somewhat unexpected. There’s a seemingly supernatural element to the story that fits less into the narrative, but in the end it’s a pretty standard and not especially imaginative slasher movie. Special features include: commentary with Kat Ellinger and Samm Deighan; interview with actress Jennifer Delora; “Making a Killing”; extract from an archival interview with Jose Larraz; original 'Savage Lust' VHS trailer; image gallery; and reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais. (Arrow Video) Hudson River Massacre (Blu-ray) MVD Classics This is a classic spaghetti Western set in the Canadian wilderness. However, there’s so much back-and-forth between the officials, the trappers and their women, the fairly simple story of “the man” vs. the working class gets convoluted. In addition, since the film was made in 1965, there’s a lot of mismatched casting, particularly for the rebels. Even the strong female characters act foolishly in the end, though love does apparently conquer all. Outside of a change in wardrobe, this is a pretty formulaic narrative in which the side of good/right prevails, but not in a meaningful way since nothing really changes. Victor and Ann are an attractive pairing for the movie poster, though their romance isn’t exactly ideal. There are no special features. (MVD Classics) The Point [Ultimate Edition] (Blu-ray) MVD Rewind Collection The short animated feature is narrated by Special features include: making-of four-part featurette; "The Kid's Got a Point"; "That Old Guy Wrote The Point"; "Everybody's Got a Point: Kiefo Nilsson and Bobby Halvorson on Adapting The Point"; "Nilsson on Screen"; and collectible mini poster. 