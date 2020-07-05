Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Poor Us," directed by Jan-Michael Del Mundo, is a hilarious digital comedy series on YouTube. Digital Journal has the scoop. The guys are subsequently forced to restart and rebuild their lives in a small studio apartment in Van Nuys, California. In their outrageous adventures, they are joined by their friend Chance, played by Billy Hutto. Melanie Nicholson is sensational as attorney Barbara Cahill as she serves as the voice of reason on the show after their father cut them off. The entire cast is memorable and they deliver solid performances. Poor Us was nominated for a total of eight 2020 Indie Series Awards, which included "Best Comedy Series," "Best Lead Actor — Comedy" for Jeremy Dozier, as well as "Best Ensemble — Comedy." Jonée B. Shady was a hoot as Rosenda, and worthy of her 2020 Indie Series Award win for "Best Guest Actress — Comedy," especially for putting the boys in their place, and the cast won the coveted award for "Best Ensemble — Comedy." The Verdict Poor Us is witty and fun. Jeremy Dozier wrote, produced, and starred in an entertaining and uplifting digital series. It garners four out of five stars. To learn more about Poor Us, follow the show on Jeremy Dozier starred in the lead role as Tanner Maxwell, and he wrote and produced this digital series. It deals with two gay fraternal twin brothers (Dozier as Tanner, and Matthew Bunker as Max) who are "cut off" by their extremely rich father, Frank, (played by Dave Huber) for the childish and irresponsible choices they are making in their lives.The guys are subsequently forced to restart and rebuild their lives in a small studio apartment in Van Nuys, California. In their outrageous adventures, they are joined by their friend Chance, played by Billy Hutto.Melanie Nicholson is sensational as attorney Barbara Cahill as she serves as the voice of reason on the show after their father cut them off. The entire cast is memorable and they deliver solid performances.Poor Us was nominated for a total of eight 2020 Indie Series Awards, which included "Best Comedy Series," "Best Lead Actor — Comedy" for Jeremy Dozier, as well as "Best Ensemble — Comedy." Jonée B. Shady was a hoot as Rosenda, and worthy of her 2020 Indie Series Award win for "Best Guest Actress — Comedy," especially for putting the boys in their place, and the cast won the coveted award for "Best Ensemble — Comedy."Poor Us is witty and fun. Jeremy Dozier wrote, produced, and starred in an entertaining and uplifting digital series. It garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Poor Us, follow the show on Twitter and on Instagram More about Poor Us, Comedy, Series, Digital, Jeremy Dozier Poor Us Comedy Series Digital Jeremy Dozier YouTube