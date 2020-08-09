Email
article imageReview: 'Poor Greg Drowning,' starring Graham Sibley, is a pleasant film Special

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Entertainment
"Poor Greg Drowning" is a pleasant comedy starring Emmy nominee Graham Sibley ("Dark/Web") in the lead role. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was written and directed by Jeffrey Scott Collins, and Cedric the Entertainer served as the narrator of the movie.
Sibley portrays Greg, who is a love addict whose girlfriend has left him for their couple's therapist. As a result, he is depressed, heartbroken and unemployed (it is hard for him to find an inspiration to write).
Greg needs to find a roommate to help pay his rent, however, he scares all of his potential roommates with the exception of a woman named Peyton (Marguerite Gioia Insolia), who moves in with Greg, and he subsequently falls in love with her. Without giving too much away, this comedy is recommended for all.
The Verdict
Overall, Poor Greg Drowning has a lot of heart in it, and it showcases a different side to Graham Sibley's artistry (especially from his Emmy-nominated dramatic performance in Dark/Web). He is able to breathe fresh life into this hapless character. It will certainly provide an escape for fans and viewers at a time when comedy is needed the most, and it is safe to say that Sibley that excel in both dramatic and comedic roles with equal ease. The cast in this film is solid, and so is the directing. Poor Greg Drowning garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Graham Sibley in Poor Greg Drowning film
Graham Sibley in 'Poor Greg Drowning' film
'Poor Greg Drowning'
