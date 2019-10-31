Email
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Entertainment
East Meadow - On October 30, PinkTie hosted its third annual Halloween Party on Long Island, for a great turnout, as it raised money for charities.
This event was held at The Carltun at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Long Island from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It featured food and alcoholic beverages, as well as DJ entertainment and caricature artists.
Particularly impressive about this year's Halloween Pary is that it raised funds for such important local causes as the Long Island Fight for Charity and the Olivia Hope Foundation, which works to put an end to childhood cancer.
At the Halloween party, there were prizes for the "Best Male" and "Best Female" costume, and everybody enjoyed themselves thoroughly.
Attendee Bernadette Pesco remarked, "Wow, I impressed with all the wonderful and impressive costumes. It was a beautiful place, the decorations were awesome and the food was delicious. I had a great time."
PinkTie was founded by Mike Cave, the president and CEO of 1st Equity Title & Closing Services, and the mission was to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research. Aside from Mike Cave, the Committee Members include Brian and Carina Tom, Rich Cave, Jason Aro, Jennifer Reilly Esq. and Susan Cave.
TiedIn Media, under the leadership president and founder Dean Spinato, served as their official marketing partner for yet another year.
To learn more about PinkTie, check out its official Facebook page and their official website.
