On Friday, March 6, Phyllis comes clean to Nick Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Digital Journal has the scoop.

During the storm, Phyllis (played by Michelle Stafford) spends time with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and she comes clean to him. She praises him for being a very good man, and even though he has made mistakes, he has always managed to get back up again and "be a good person." She acknowledged that she has found that "really impressive and sexy."

Phyllis admitted how incredibly bad things have gone for them in the past, and she can't get hurt again. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and truly shines in these scenes.

Nicholas noted that they both understand each other in ways other people don't. "I think we are on the same page," he said, prior to adding that they are "friends" and nothing more. When Phyllis tells him that she is going to sleep on the sofa, and they share a passionate kiss and things get even more steamy amongst them. Fans of Phyllis and Nick super-couple on The Young and The Restless are in for a treat in this episode.

The Verdict

Overall, Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford shine as Nick and Phyllis respectively. These scenes are compelling and well-executed; moreover, they will resonate well with viewers of the show, especially the fans that want their characters together again as the super-couple they once were.