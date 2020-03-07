Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Phyllis comes clean on 'The Young and The Restless' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Friday, March 6, Phyllis comes clean to Nick Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless." Digital Journal has the scoop.
During the storm, Phyllis (played by Michelle Stafford) spends time with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and she comes clean to him. She praises him for being a very good man, and even though he has made mistakes, he has always managed to get back up again and "be a good person." She acknowledged that she has found that "really impressive and sexy."
Phyllis admitted how incredibly bad things have gone for them in the past, and she can't get hurt again. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and truly shines in these scenes.
Nicholas noted that they both understand each other in ways other people don't. "I think we are on the same page," he said, prior to adding that they are "friends" and nothing more. When Phyllis tells him that she is going to sleep on the sofa, and they share a passionate kiss and things get even more steamy amongst them. Fans of Phyllis and Nick super-couple on The Young and The Restless are in for a treat in this episode.
The Verdict
Overall, Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford shine as Nick and Phyllis respectively. These scenes are compelling and well-executed; moreover, they will resonate well with viewers of the show, especially the fans that want their characters together again as the super-couple they once were.
Joshua Morrow
Joshua Morrow
Monty Brinton, CBS
More about Phyllis, nick newman, The young and the restless, CBS, daytime drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Pope goes livestream to fight viral epidemic
Op-Ed: Anti-thermal imaging camouflage — Major military game changer
SpaceX nails its 50th Falcon booster landing Friday night
Review: Boyz II Men spectacular at the Theatre at Westbury on Long Island Special
Kabul victims describe scenes of carnage after attack
Op-Ed: Windows 7 users ignoring Win 10 upgrade, Linux strikes back
Review: Caeleb Dressel wins 100 meter butterfly at TYR Pro Swim Series Special
Canadian researchers developing COVID-19 'lab-in-a-box'
The Android vulnerability affecting 1 billion devices Special
Review: Ryan Murphy scores top time in the world in Des Moines, Iowa Special