Rising model and actor Philip Bruenn is the "best kept secret" in the new digital drama series, "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. Bruenn plays the roles of Nick Cassidy and Dr. Devyn Stryker, and he steals every scene he is in, especially when he is working alongside Kanan, Erin Michele Soto (Christina and Anastasia) and Melissa Riso (Isabella and Mia). Bruenn is also to showcase many different layers to his character(s), where he can be witty, charming, sarcastic and serious. Most importantly, Bruenn proves that he is more than just a good looking face and he has everything it takes to make it in Hollywood. For all of these reasons and more, Philip Bruenn was the "best-kept secret" of Studio City, and now it is safe to say that the secret is out. Viewers and fans of daytime dramas should watch Studio City if they haven't already done so. The acting performances are superb all around. It is available on Amazon Prime Video by Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Studio City was created by veteran soap actor Sean Kanan , who plays the roles of Sam Stevens and Dr. Pierce Hartley since it depicts a drama within a drama. This digital series was directed by Timothy Woodward Jr Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Philip Bruenn about being a part of Studio City on Amazon Prime Video, and he opened up about being a performer in the digital age.