Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On March 2, acclaimed comedian Pete Dominick headlined Governor's Comedy Club at The Brokerage in Bellmore on Long Island. Known for his work on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Dominick noted that although it's a "weird night," he is stoked to be at The Brokerage. He poked fun at this bald head in a few instances. He discussed such topics as road rage, where people fight for no reason, ageism, the plethora of tanning places, and Long Islanders having their own sense of pride, thinking they are the best. He was charismatic in generalizing several members of the audience in a clever fashion, and that stood out by a mile. A hilarious moment was when he talked about going to confession as a child, with the priest being on the other side of the "cage." At 43, he has been doing comedy for nearly two decades, and he has been married for 18 years and has two daughters (ages 11 and 14 respectively). He proclaimed himself "the best dad" and takes his fatherhood duties seriously. Other topics he addressed included sleep apnea and the need for couples that have been married for a long time to sleep in separate beds. Dominick expressed his gratitude to everybody for coming out tonight and even shared his Donald Trump impression with the crowd, and even ended his set with a Darwin joke. The Verdict Overall, Pete Dominick put on an excellent comedic set at The Brokerage on Long Island. He was spontaneous, upbeat, witty and very interactive with the audience, which made it all the more fun. Dominick is worth seeing in a live setting. His set at The Brokerage garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Pete Dominick, check out his Mario Bosco hosted this show, and comedians Mary Capone and John Ziegler warmed up the stage for Dominick.Known for his work on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Dominick noted that although it's a "weird night," he is stoked to be at The Brokerage. He poked fun at this bald head in a few instances.He discussed such topics as road rage, where people fight for no reason, ageism, the plethora of tanning places, and Long Islanders having their own sense of pride, thinking they are the best. He was charismatic in generalizing several members of the audience in a clever fashion, and that stood out by a mile.A hilarious moment was when he talked about going to confession as a child, with the priest being on the other side of the "cage."At 43, he has been doing comedy for nearly two decades, and he has been married for 18 years and has two daughters (ages 11 and 14 respectively). He proclaimed himself "the best dad" and takes his fatherhood duties seriously. Other topics he addressed included sleep apnea and the need for couples that have been married for a long time to sleep in separate beds.Dominick expressed his gratitude to everybody for coming out tonight and even shared his Donald Trump impression with the crowd, and even ended his set with a Darwin joke.Overall, Pete Dominick put on an excellent comedic set at The Brokerage on Long Island. He was spontaneous, upbeat, witty and very interactive with the audience, which made it all the more fun. Dominick is worth seeing in a live setting. His set at The Brokerage garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Pete Dominick, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Pete Dominick, the brokerage, governor's, Comedy, Set Pete Dominick the brokerage governor s Comedy Set