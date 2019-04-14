Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Entertainment New York - On Sunday, April 14, Digital Journal had the privilege to review "PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. As the show began, Ryder (played by Matt Gurniak) introduced the pups Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, and Skye. It encouraged audience interaction with their young fans saying "Ruff" back to them, and the kids were shaking their white pom poms over the course of the show. The pups are in a quest to find Mayor Goodway (played by Brianna Hill) on the day The Great Adventure Bay Race against Mayor Humdinger, and they are able to rescue both her and Chickaletta thanks to Chase and Marshall. As expected, Mayor Humdinger (Pen Chance) is scheming the entire time. The pups also help Rubble and Rocky who are stuck in the ice. One of the highlight moments was when Skye sang during the second act. They also look for essential clues that will be needed for Mayor Goodway to win the race. The show emphasized such values and lessons as teamwork, helping others around you, strong citizenship and staying optimistic and problem-solving during difficult and challenging situations. The Verdict Overall, PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue is recommended for the entire family, especially since the children were immersed during every act, and they couldn't wait for the intermissions to be over. The production was able to bring the cartoon to life at the exquisite The Hulu Theater in New York City. This live children's show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. Read More: Entertainer Jacqueline Fisher chatted with Jacqueline Fisher Jessica Osber This marked their second consecutive and final day of performances at The Hulu Theater in Manhattan. Their set design featured the latest state-of-the-art technology thanks to its vibrant lighting and video screens (that projected scenery), and the show's theme song was as infectious as ever with the kids singing and dancing along.As the show began, Ryder (played by Matt Gurniak) introduced the pups Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, and Skye. It encouraged audience interaction with their young fans saying "Ruff" back to them, and the kids were shaking their white pom poms over the course of the show.The pups are in a quest to find Mayor Goodway (played by Brianna Hill) on the day The Great Adventure Bay Race against Mayor Humdinger, and they are able to rescue both her and Chickaletta thanks to Chase and Marshall. As expected, Mayor Humdinger (Pen Chance) is scheming the entire time. The pups also help Rubble and Rocky who are stuck in the ice.One of the highlight moments was when Skye sang during the second act. They also look for essential clues that will be needed for Mayor Goodway to win the race. The show emphasized such values and lessons as teamwork, helping others around you, strong citizenship and staying optimistic and problem-solving during difficult and challenging situations.Overall, PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue is recommended for the entire family, especially since the children were immersed during every act, and they couldn't wait for the intermissions to be over. The production was able to bring the cartoon to life at the exquisite The Hulu Theater in New York City. This live children's show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.: Entertainer Jacqueline Fisher chatted with Digital Journal about this year's performance of "PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. More about PAW Patrol Live, great bay, Adventure, Ryder, Children PAW Patrol Live great bay Adventure Ryder Children Show Pups Chase Marshall