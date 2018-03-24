Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment New York - On March 23, Digital Journal was afforded the privilege to see "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was great seeing the pups dig through boulders, as their New York audience sang along with them, thus making them a part of their Pirate Day adventure. The second act featured Cap'n' Turbot providing comic relief, as the characters kicked it off with a fun dance number. They were on a quest to find the treasure key, as well as Mayor Goodway's Chicaletta. With the help of modern technology, in the giant televised screens, they were able to conduct some neat special effects such as splashing in the water and thunder. Mayor Humdinger showed his manipulative and vindictive side, but in the end, it all worked out in the pups' favor. They concluded their set with a dancer number of the pirate jig. From an educational standpoint, this PAW Patrol Live! show was an engaging way to teach children such compound words as "horse-shoe hill," "sword-fish beach," and "rain-bow tree," for each of the three hidden landmarks on the map. They also had the children in the audience singing along with them, thus building their phonemic awareness. "I loved PAW Patrol Live! I had a lot of fun," said Brody Cappiello, young fan of the show, age 2.5 years old. The Verdict Overall, PAW Patrol Live! was a fabulous production at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. There was something in it for everybody, especially for children, toddlers and their families. It was warm, witty, heartfelt and very entertaining. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces throughout the production was absolutely priceless. PAW Patrol Live! earned five out of five stars. To learn more about Paw Patrol Live supplied publicity photo The production began with the characters celebrating "Pirate Day," with Ryder and Mayor Goodway and the team of pups (Marshall, Chase, Tracker, Rocky, Zuma, Skye and Rubble), who had to find the treasure. Of course, there was the villain Mayor Humdinger, the ever-competitive mayor of the neighboring town of Foggy Bottom, who wanted to find the treasure first and keep it for himself.It was great seeing the pups dig through boulders, as their New York audience sang along with them, thus making them a part of their Pirate Day adventure.The second act featured Cap'n' Turbot providing comic relief, as the characters kicked it off with a fun dance number. They were on a quest to find the treasure key, as well as Mayor Goodway's Chicaletta. With the help of modern technology, in the giant televised screens, they were able to conduct some neat special effects such as splashing in the water and thunder. Mayor Humdinger showed his manipulative and vindictive side, but in the end, it all worked out in the pups' favor. They concluded their set with a dancer number of the pirate jig.From an educational standpoint, this PAW Patrol Live! show was an engaging way to teach children such compound words as "horse-shoe hill," "sword-fish beach," and "rain-bow tree," for each of the three hidden landmarks on the map. They also had the children in the audience singing along with them, thus building their phonemic awareness."I loved PAW Patrol Live! I had a lot of fun," said Brody Cappiello, young fan of the show, age 2.5 years old.Overall, PAW Patrol Live! was a fabulous production at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. There was something in it for everybody, especially for children, toddlers and their families. It was warm, witty, heartfelt and very entertaining. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces throughout the production was absolutely priceless. PAW Patrol Live! earned five out of five stars.To learn more about PAW Patrol Live! , check out its official homepage More about PAW Patrol Live, Madison square garden, Children, Show, Production PAW Patrol Live Madison square garde... Children Show Production New york