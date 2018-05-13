Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Patrika Darbo has a major reason to celebrate. She won a 2018 Emmy award for her acting work in "The Bay." Speaking of The Bay, it also won Emmy awards for "Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series" for director Gregori J. Martin, and the coveted category "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series," which they won for the fourth consecutive year. Jade Harlow, Eric Nelsen and Kristos Andrews also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," respectively. In 2016, Darbo also won a Primetime Emmy award for "Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for playing Margot Mullen in Acting Dead. In 2000, she was nominated for the daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for portraying Nancy Wesley on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. To learn more about Emmy-winning actress Patrika Darbo, follow her on Read More: Patrika Darbo chatted with Darbo won the daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Guest Performance In A Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Mickey Walker in the soap opera web series The Bay. She bested fellow nominees Jennifer Bassey (Anacostia), Thomas Calabro (The Bay), Chad Duell (The Bay) and Mike E. Winfield (Conversations in L.A.).Speaking of The Bay, it also won Emmy awards for "Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series" for director Gregori J. Martin, and the coveted category "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series," which they won for the fourth consecutive year. Jade Harlow, Eric Nelsen and Kristos Andrews also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series," respectively.In 2016, Darbo also won a Primetime Emmy award for "Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for playing Margot Mullen in Acting Dead. In 2000, she was nominated for the daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for portraying Nancy Wesley on the hit NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.To learn more about Emmy-winning actress Patrika Darbo, follow her on Twitter : Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal about her portrayal of Shirley Spectra in The Bold and The Beautiful, and the digital transformation of the television industry. More about The Bay, Patrika Darbo, Emmy, The Bold and the Beautiful, Actress The Bay Patrika Darbo Emmy The Bold and the Bea... Actress