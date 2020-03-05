Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Patrika Darbo delivers the performance of her career in the new digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime. She really builds her character from within, and she is able to really tug at the heartstrings. She is able to nail six minutes of emotional dialogue, and she leaves the audience at the edge of their seats drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Compliments to the writers for writing such a compelling script for the show. The six episodes of the first season of Studio City are available on For more information on Studio City, check out its Darbo is able to showcase many layers of depth with her character Violet: she can be sassy, witty, but most importantly, she can break your heart. She steals every scene she is in opposite her on-screen son, Sam Stevens, who is played by showrunner Sean Kanan , who is also remarkable.She really builds her character from within, and she is able to really tug at the heartstrings. She is able to nail six minutes of emotional dialogue, and she leaves the audience at the edge of their seats drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Compliments to the writers for writing such a compelling script for the show. Darbo's acting performance in Studio City is stellar, and it deserves to be rewarded as such. It truly is one of the best, if not the best acting performance in Darbo's illustrious career. She really is one of the most gifted and versatile actresses of her generation. Well done.The six episodes of the first season of Studio City are available on Amazon Prime Video For more information on Studio City, check out its official website More about Patrika Darbo, Studio City, amazon prime, Video, Sean Kanan Patrika Darbo Studio City amazon prime Video Sean Kanan