On May 5, veteran actress Patricia Bethune was honored at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. She was recognized for her exceptional work on "General Hospital." Bethune won the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Nurse Mary Pat on General Hospital. Bethune played a manipulative, sadistic and vindictive nurse opposite Laura Wright (who portrayed Carly Corinthos on the show), and Jon Lindstrom (who played twins, Dr. Kevin Collins and serial killer Ryan Chamberlain). She bested such fellow nominees as Wayne Brady (The Bold and The Beautiful), and Days of Our Lives actors Kate Mansi, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez and Thaao Penghlis. In her acceptance speech, Bethune thanked executive producer Frank Valentini and the entire General Hospital family, including co-stars Laura Wright, Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan), and Jon Lindstrom, who gave her the "best last day" with the "exception of cutting off her head," referring to the fate that her character suffered. Bethune concluded by thanking her "family and her dear friends" who have loved and supported her throughout her career. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Bethune, check out her official website and follow her on Twitter. Digital Journal chatted with Patricia Bethune in February of 2019.