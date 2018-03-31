Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Huntington - On March 30, comedian Pablo Francisco performed at The Paramount in Huntington, as part of the "Paramount Comedy Series Presents." Francisco kicked off his stand-up comedy set by sharing that he was just in Las Vegas, and he poked fun at the bald spot on his head. He revealed that a major reason Las Vegas sucks is because it is a place where one should not expect to win. For Francisco, Indian people are the "cutest on the planet," and he thought that they should become lawyers, while in England, everybody speaks bananas over there. He also acknowledged that he never understood blues musicians, especially when they shove their blues music in your face. Being of Hispanic origin himself, Francisco shared that he hang out at Lowe's, as opposed to his Mexican friends who hang out at Home Depot. He expressed big disdain towards country music, though he does admit that women fall for it. For Francisco, the majority of the country songs are about spending Sundays at Dairy Queens, and kissing under a porch light. Speaking of country songs, he poked fun of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and added that there's "never a dirty country song." "Thank you for coming out tonight," he said, graciously, prior to thanking "Jack Daniels" for bringing him here. "I've only had one drink tonight," he admitted. As part of his "Las Vegas Legends" series impersonated the following public figures to the tee. These included Elton John, Aaron Neville, Louis Armstrong, Barry White, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. "You guys are good. Thanks a lot," he added, especially since his impersonations were well-received by the Huntington audience. He continued by ridiculing Bill Cosby, Jerry Seinfeld and Ray Romano; moreover, he poked fun at gender bender Caitlyn Jenner for looking like a "melted crayon," and for being endorsed by Adam's Apple Jacks and Grape Nuts. Francisco also introduced a new joke about the late Bruce Lee, and he inquired as to whether or not he is on cocaine. Of course, no Pablo Francisco show is complete without him impersonating Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mark Wahlberg (for being in every movie imaginable), and for having his own Wahlberger (burger restaurant). For his encore, Francisco returned to poke fun at designated drivers (especially those that are in the venue tonight), and he revealed that his personal favorite decade of music is the '80s, especially since it resonates well with the fans. The Verdict Overall, Pablo Francisco put on a fun, witty and entertaining stand-up comedy show at The Paramount. He proved yet again to be a master of impersonations. 