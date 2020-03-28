Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment The third season of "Ozark" was released on March 27 on the popular streaming service Netflix, and it is fantastic. Digital Journal has the scoop. As a result, The Byrdes are struggling to balance the safety of their family with the growing success of their money-laundering empire. They are wrestling for control over the family's destiny, while Marty preaches keeping the status quo. They were assisted by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer), as well as the crime lord and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Wendy is plotting for expansion but when her brother Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) arrives in town, he steals the show as everybody's lives are drastically changed and chaos follows. Without giving too much away, the audience will be in for quite a surprise with the season's ending, which will subsequently lead the show into what seems to be an interesting and exciting fourth season. The Verdict Overall, Season 3 of Ozark is more intense, dark and compelling than the previous two seasons. It is filled with mystery and suspense, where the audience will be at the edge of their seats. It is extremely well-written and well-produced. There is something in it for everybody, and the caliber of talent is just too huge to be ignored. Look for Primetime Emmy nominations for Laura Linney for her stellar acting work, as well as Jason Bateman (who also directed two of the episodes this season), Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey in the future. Season 3 of Ozark garners an A rating. This gripping season takes place six months after the second season. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde ( Laura Linney ) are back in business and the stakes have been higher than ever. The tensions are rising surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle.As a result, The Byrdes are struggling to balance the safety of their family with the growing success of their money-laundering empire. They are wrestling for control over the family's destiny, while Marty preaches keeping the status quo.They were assisted by an alliance with Helen (Janet McTeer), as well as the crime lord and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Wendy is plotting for expansion but when her brother Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) arrives in town, he steals the show as everybody's lives are drastically changed and chaos follows.Without giving too much away, the audience will be in for quite a surprise with the season's ending, which will subsequently lead the show into what seems to be an interesting and exciting fourth season.Overall, Season 3 of Ozark is more intense, dark and compelling than the previous two seasons. It is filled with mystery and suspense, where the audience will be at the edge of their seats. It is extremely well-written and well-produced. There is something in it for everybody, and the caliber of talent is just too huge to be ignored.Look for Primetime Emmy nominations for Laura Linney for her stellar acting work, as well as Jason Bateman (who also directed two of the episodes this season), Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey in the future. Season 3 of Ozark garners an A rating. More about Ozark, Season, Netflix, Laura Linney Ozark Season Netflix Laura Linney