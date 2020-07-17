Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Ozara and Katessa," starring James Franco and Kalup Linzy, is an entertaining digital comedy series on YouTube. Digital Journal has the scoop. With mishaps, misunderstandings, and ghosts from the past, the two are met with challenges that threaten the success of their project. Without giving too much away, Ozara and Katessa is a digital series that is worth checking out. It was nominated for four 2020 All episodes of Ozara and Katessa are available for streaming on YouTube. The Verdict Overall, Ozara and Katessa is a neat and compelling digital comedy series that is worth experiencing from start to finish. It can easily be enjoyed in one or two sittings. There is something in it for everybody. James Franco and Kalup Linzy deliver triumphant acting performances that will leave a lasting impression on their viewers. For more information, check out This digital series was written, directed and edited by Kalup Linzy. Ozara (played by Academy Award nominee and Primetime Emmy nominee James Franco) is a theatre director that is looking to crossover into movies, who recruits her longtime collaborator, Katessa (played by Kalup Linzy), an actress, looking for another big break, to join her in this journey.With mishaps, misunderstandings, and ghosts from the past, the two are met with challenges that threaten the success of their project. Without giving too much away, Ozara and Katessa is a digital series that is worth checking out.It was nominated for four 2020 Indie Series Awards , and rightfully so. These included nods for "Best Lead Actor in a Comedy" for James Franco, "Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy" for Kalup Linzy, "Best Original Score," and "Best Makeup." The show took home the 2020 Indie Series Award for "Best Makeup," which was simply remarkable.All episodes of Ozara and Katessa are available for streaming on YouTube.Overall, Ozara and Katessa is a neat and compelling digital comedy series that is worth experiencing from start to finish. It can easily be enjoyed in one or two sittings. There is something in it for everybody. James Franco and Kalup Linzy deliver triumphant acting performances that will leave a lasting impression on their viewers.For more information, check out Kalup Linzy's official website More about Ozara and Katessa, Digital, Comedy, Series, YouTube Ozara and Katessa Digital Comedy Series YouTube