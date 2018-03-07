Special By By Sarah Gopaul 10 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a stunning series on Earth’s largest resource; a deserving Oscar nominee; an incredibly entertaining Marvel picture; and the anniversary edition of an extraordinary movie. Aliens Ate My Homework (DVD & Digital copy) Universal 1440 Entertainment Based on the first in a series of books for kids, this story has some fun with the alien invasion idea by making them the size of action figures. Rod isn’t exactly the smartest kid in his class — as his cousin enjoys to frequently point out — but he has a lot of imagination and, thanks to his dad, he’s a believer. Unfortunately, his dad left on important business a while ago and has yet to return so Rod, Elspeth and his two younger siblings is all that’s available to help the extraterrestrials save Earth and get back to their planet. The aliens are pretty entertaining, making this a relatively amusing kid adventure in spite of its predictability. Special features include: “Not of This World: Creating Alien Life Forms”; “Aliens Ate My Homework: From Page to Screen”; “On the Set with Bruce Coville”; and “The Galactic Patrol Wants You!” (Universal 1440 Entertainment) Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This animated movie has some fun with history by transporting modern-day comic book characters into the past so they can face a historical figure. While parts of the Jack the Ripper story are retained, it’s gradually altered to fit Batman’s universe and create a more interesting tale of good vs. evil. Though Selina never dons the cat suit, she does have her bullwhip as added protection against the serial killer as the showgirl-by-day attempts to stand up for the city’s vulnerable at night. In the meantime, Wayne is having some difficulty keeping his double lives in order as one consistently seems to get in the way of the other — and then he’s arrested for murder. Though a fairly different plot from a typical Batman narrative, the subtle steampunk influences and historical setting make it an enjoyable watch. Special features include: commentary by executive producer Bruce Timm, writer Jim Krieg and director Sam Liu; “Caped Fear: The First Elseworld”; sneak peek at Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay; and bonus cartoons. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Birdman of Alcatraz (Blu-ray) Olive Films Based on the real life of a man who spent most of his sentence in solitary confinement, this story is more reaffirming than one would’ve expected. Stroud begins as a hardened prisoner who scowls at the guards and wants nothing to do with anyone but his mother. However, rescuing a baby sparrow from certain death slowly changes him and gives him a reason to wake up each day. Still, there are a number of setbacks in his aviary; but even more surprising is his determination to overcome them, including becoming a “bird doctor” of sorts. The two-man escape attempt that resulted in a military response at Alcatraz is also intensely recreated for this picture. Lancaster portrays the primarily glum Stroud with perfection, balancing his sullenness with the delicate way he handles his birds. Special features include: commentary by Kate Buford, author of Burt Lancaster: An American Life. (Olive Films) Blue Planet II (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) BBC America The series opens with slow-motion footage of large waves forming and breaking; it’s one of the most stunning sights you’ll ever see — and the show hasn’t even started yet. David Attenborough is such an engaging narrator as he explains all the fascinating creatures and their habits, nurturing the audience’s connection to the wonders of nature they’re able to witness for the first time in several instances. Viewers are permitted and encouraged to be mesmerized by these remarkable images, which are doubly impressive in 4K as the natural vibrancy of the world jumps off the screen. The amount of wildlife in the oceans is astonishing, as is their surprising ability to work together for common causes. From fish that change sex to others that use tools to get to their food to whales herding and stunning their prey, every minute of this series is enthralling and informative. There are no special features. (BBC America) The Dark Crystal (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Based on the illustrations of fantasy artist Brian Froud, it’s possible this movie is more impressive now than when it was first released 36 years ago by Special features include: commentary by Brian Froud; deleted scenes; “The Myth, Magic and Henson Legacy”; “The World of The Dark Crystal” documentary; “Light on the Path of Creation”; “Shard of Illusion”; picture-in-picture storyboard track; original Skeksis language scenes with introduction by screenwriter David Odell; photo galleries; and theatrical trailer. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Gintama (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA This is a fantasy picture in which the characters occasionally acknowledge they’re in a movie and that certain elements worked better on the page, such as the large penguin-like creature named Elizabeth. Though their alien overlords are often present, the serial killer attacking former samurai is a greater worry since Gintoki could be next on his hit list. The humour is quirky like its characters, though not everyone may get it all of the time. The movie is unquestionably geared towards fans of the manga, but even the unfamiliar can find enjoyment in this strange universe of sword-fighting and science fiction. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Great Balls of Fire! (Blu-ray) Olive Films Lewis certainly had a way about him on stage, but as this biopic demonstrates that swagger wasn’t just a part of his stage persona. He was always fully on; whether he was trying to charm the pants off someone or becoming violent in a fit of rage, there was no halfway with him. Quaid is outstanding in this role, losing himself in Lewis’ mannerisms and vernacular. They don’t hide the fact Lewis was inspired by the music he heard in the black Southern clubs, though this movie was made before much attention was being given to cultural appropriation. Of course, even though it’s true, Lewis’ relationship with Myra is still pretty appalling (even if Ryder was 18 at the time of filming). Still, this is a captivating picture that highlights the singer’s best and worst attributes. There are no special features. (Olive Films) The Hallelujah Trail (Blu-ray) Olive Films This is one of those amusing comedies in which everyone has their own agendas and the man in charge is having trouble keeping them all straight. After being married and widowed twice, Cora seems to know exactly how to get what she wants from a man, so even when Gearhart thinks he’s gotten ahead of her it turns out he’s played right into her hands. The aboriginals speak their native tongue, which is translated by the film’s narrator; however, the humour is often in what is conveyed by the on-screen interpreter. The movie is also a little risqué for 1965 as Gearhart and Cora have flirtatious conversations while one of them is in the bath. It’s difficult to believe it all comes down to a race in the end, but there’s no shortage of comedy even then. There are no special features. (Olive Films) Lady Bird (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Set in 2002 in writer/director Special features include: commentary by writer-director Greta Gerwig and cinematographer Sam Levy; and “Realizing Lady Bird.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Strangers [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Ten years ago this horror movie frightened audiences because it wasn’t about the supernatural — it could really happen. One of the most terrifying elements of this story is the randomness of the violence. There is nothing personal about the attack; the couple is just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Writer/director Bryan Bertino’s method of telling the story is very effective and affecting. Once introduced, the Strangers are always lurking but not acting so the audience never knows if and when something is going to happen. There are also several long takes as opposed to a lot of short cuts, allowing the intensity of the scene to build. The masks add to the overall effect of fear because you cannot see the intruders’ facial expressions or emotions nor are their identities ever revealed. Bernito creates a successful throwback to horror films of the ‘70s, resulting in a movie that still stands apart from many other horror attempts. Special features include: unrated and theatrical versions of the film; deleted scenes; “The Element of Terror”; “Strangers at the Door”; “Defining Moments”; “All the Right Moves”; “Brains and Brawn”; “Deep Cuts”; still gallery; TV spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Thor: Ragnarok (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Marvel Studios While Tony Stark has always been a witty character and the Special features include: introduction by director Taika Waititi; commentary by Waititi; deleted and extended scenes; “Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years — The Evolution of Heroes”; “Getting in Touch with Your Inner Thor”; “Unstoppable Women: Hela & Valkyrie”; “Finding Korg”; “Sakaar: On the Edge of the Known and Unknown”; “Journey into Mystery”; 8bit scenes; “Team Darryl” short; and gag reel. 