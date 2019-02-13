Special By By Sarah Gopaul 25 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a parody of a new cultural phenomenon; a powerhouse performance; the film that could finally get the most-nominated actress an Oscar; a favourite rom-com; an unconventional biopic; and a collection of exuberant works. Heart of the North (DVD) Warner Archive This is essentially a Western that unfolds amongst Canada’s wilderness with RCMP officers instead of cowboys. It has all the basics, including a train robbery, a posse to retrieve the gold, corrupt authorities, a potential lynching and death. The landscape allows for some action on water as well as land, though most of it does take place in the woods. It’s also got some of the elements of a buddy cop narrative as Baker and Hardsack defy their superiors to do what they know is right. It feels a bit long, but that’s often typical of these films so there’s little not to like otherwise. There are no special features. (Warner Archive) Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Unlike the There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Poison Ivy Collection (Blu-ray) Scream Factory The first film was a sensation with Barrymore’s bad girl persona finding an outlet in the sexy delinquent yearning for a family and willing to take it by any means necessary. Subsequently, Milano takes on the protagonist’s role in an effort to shed her girl-next-door image, even though it turns out she’s not cut out for Ivy’s reckless lifestyle. Then, audiences discover, Ivy has a sister who believes their lives were ruined by another seemingly perfect family on whom she now seeks revenge. The last picture is only connected to the franchise via the sorority’s name, though it’s more like Special features include: unrated versions of the films; commentary by co-writer/director Katt Shea on Poison Ivy; and trailers. (Scream Factory) The Predator (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment One of the elements that made the first film so great was its limitations that simply pit a group of soldiers in the jungle against an alien hunter with no external assistance or interference. Conversely, this narrative tries to squeeze in multiple characters and complications that dilute the essence of the film – to the extent that there is very little action even involving the Predator. There’s a fair amount of humour in the film, which works well because of the nature of the characters. Director Special features include: deleted scenes; “A Touch of Black”; “Predator Evolution”; “The Takedown Team”; “Predator Catch-Up”; and gallery. (Fox Home Entertainment) Professional Sweetheart (DVD) Warner Archive Watching this movie from a contemporary point-of-view is incredibly unsettling. However, the morals clauses in stars’ contracts were widely known and accepted at the time. Glory is rightfully frustrated with the men controlling her every movement, though outside of minor rebellions she seems helpless to stop it. It all becomes worse when they arrange a husband for her without knowing anything about him except that he thinks he loves the girl he hears on the radio. Rogers is excellent as the wild child dying to break-free, but everything about this narrative is problematic, including the physical abuse. There are no special features. (Warner Archive) Star Trek: 10-Movie Stardate Collection (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution As Star Trek: The Original Series proved so wildly popular in syndication, 10 years after it ended the studio opted to make a movie starring the original cast. Captain Kirk is promoted to Admiral, but all of the films would still have specially edited TV versions. Kirk’s rebellious nature endures as he steals the Enterprise to save a friend and then avoids a court martial by once again saving the planet in the third and fourth films. There are no special features. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Valentine [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Scream Factory The release of Special features include: commentary by director Jamie Blanks and filmmaker Don Coscarelli, moderated by author Peter Bracke; commentary by director Jamie Blanks; making-of featurette; deleted scenes; behind-the-scenes footage; “Thrill of the Drill,” an interview with actress Denise Richards; “The Final Girl,” an interview with actress Marley Shelton; “Shot Through the Heart,” an interview with actress Jessica Cauffiel; “Writing Valentine,” an interview with co-writers Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts; “Editing Valentine,” an interview with editor Steve Mirkovich; “Scoring Valentine”; still gallery; TV spots; theatrical trailer; and Easter egg. (Scream Factory) The Wife (Blu-ray) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment The resentment that starts to boil between Joe and Joan has been simmering for some time, but never had a catalyst until now. As Joan remembers her youth, which included a creative writing class with Joe, it becomes clear she had potential as a writer. However, it’s also during this time that Joan learns how undervalued female authors are and that it’s nearly impossible to turn talent into a career without a penis. This movie isn’t about guessing their deep, dark secrets, but seeing the toll they have on their relationships with each other and their now-adult children. Close turns in an impeccably nuanced performance as Joan is quietly — and gradually more perceptibly — conflicted; the award is the culmination of the many sacrifices made throughout their marriage for Joe’s success, but it’s also the peak of decades of being considered second. Special features include: “Keeping Secrets: Glenn Close on The Wife”; “In Conversation With Cast of The Wife: Q&A featuring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Annie Starke, Christian Slater and Björn Runge”; and “Q&A with author Meg Wolitzer and Glenn Close.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Check out the (DVD)Sgt. Alan Baker (Dick Foran) is a scarlet-clad sentinel of Saskatchewan. When a fellow RCMP (Patric Knowles) is murdered during a gold freight robbery, Baker and his aptly named sidekick Cpl. Bill Hardsack (Allen Jenkins) take charge of his orphaned daughter (Janet Chapman) and the quest for justice. Stymied by an inept inspector (James Stephenson), Sgt. This movie isn't about guessing their deep, dark secrets, but seeing the toll they have on their relationships with each other and their now-adult children. Close turns in an impeccably nuanced performance as Joan is quietly — and gradually more perceptibly — conflicted; the award is the culmination of the many sacrifices made throughout their marriage for Joe's success, but it's also the peak of decades of being considered second.Special features include: "Keeping Secrets: Glenn Close on The Wife"; "In Conversation With Cast of The Wife: Q&A featuring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Annie Starke, Christian Slater and Björn Runge"; and "Q&A with author Meg Wolitzer and Glenn Close." (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) 