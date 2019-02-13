Special By By Sarah Gopaul 29 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a parody of a new cultural phenomenon; a powerhouse performance; the film that could finally get the most-nominated actress an Oscar; a favourite rom-com; an unconventional biopic; and a collection of exuberant works. American Nightmares (DVD) MVD Visual This is a horror anthology comprised of a series of fairly short tales in which someone gets their comeuppance. The brevity of the stories is atypical, though it does allow for more narratives than usual — surprisingly, there isn’t more time allocated for the framing story, which is kept to a mysterious minimum. The sci-fi twist in the soul mate tale is unexpected, while another account reinforces the logic behind distrusting clowns. However, many of these tales take on a political note as they address racism, abortion and not so subtle commentary on President Trump. One of the most compelling elements of this release is the recognizable B-cast, including Trejo, There are no special features. (MVD Visual) American Vandal: Season One (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution As true crime shows become abundantly available on cable and streaming services, this series decides to poke some fun at the genre. It unfolds like its fact-based counterparts with interviews, hypotheses and colourful characters. The rub is the filmmaker is investigating the vandalism of private property via spray-painted “dicks.” They note the graffiti doesn’t match the accused’s typical illustrations due to their lack of pubic hair and try to prove the teacher leading the charge has a personal vendetta against Dylan. The digger they deep, the more questions they find than answers. Dylan and his stoner friends don’t help the situation at all, but their ineffectiveness only makes the series more entertaining. Special features include: “Point/Counterpoint: Alex Trimbull vs. The Wayback Boys”; Dylan Maxwell extended interviews; Mr. Krazanski extended interviews; and extended school board hearings. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) At Eternity’s Gate (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment This movie has two focuses: Van Gogh and Dafoe’s performances. As was often the case, the painter was not appreciated by his contemporaries. Everyone he encounters in the film has an opinion they’re not afraid to share about his work and few of them are good. Even his friend’s ( Special features include: commentary by director Julian Schnabel, and co-writer and co-editor Louise Kugelberg; “Made by a Painter”; “Channeling Van Gogh”; and “Vision of Van Gogh.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Audrey Hepburn 7-Film Collection (DVD) Paramount Home Media Distribution Sabrina: A playboy (William Holden) becomes interested in the daughter (Hepburn) of his family's chauffeur, but it's his more serious brother ( War and Peace: Napoleon's (Herbert Lom) tumultuous relations with Russia including his disastrous 1812 invasion serve as the backdrop for the tangled personal lives of two aristocratic families. Funny Face: Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is sent out by his female boss, Maggie Prescott (Kay Thompson), to find a 'new face'. It doesn't take Dick long to discover Jo (Hepburn), an owlish Greenwich Village bookstore clerk. Dick whisks the wide-eyed girl off to Paris and transforms her into the fashion world's hottest model. Along the way, he falls in love with Jo, and works overtime to wean her away from such phony-baloney intellectuals as Professor Emile Flostre (Michel Auclair). Breakfast at Tiffany's: Holly Golightly (Hepburn), a young New York socialite, becomes interested in a young man (George Peppard) who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. My Fair Lady: Eliza Doolittle (Hepburn) is a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and elitist Professor Higgins (Rex Harrison) attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself. Paris When it Sizzles: Richard Benson (William Holden) is a Hollywood screenwriter being pressured by movie producer Alexander Meyerheimer (Noël Coward) to finish his script entitled 'The Girl Who Stole the Eiffel Tower.' Meyerheimer gives Richard a two-day ultimatum to complete his work, unaware that Richard has yet to even start on the script. In an effort to get moving on his project, Richard hires a live-in secretary, Gabrielle Simpson (Hepburn), to help him. Soon enough, the two fall in love and spend the time enacting various scenes from the unwritten screenplay as the time slips away and Richard's deadline looms. This seven-film collection is a fitting snapshot of Hepburn’s career and some of her most notable roles. It’s not difficult to draw the line from the rebellious Princess Ann to the free-spirited Holly Golightly, yet each character she plays is unique. She fully invests herself in the individual’s personality and reacts genuinely to their situations. Everyone has a favourite Hepburn role, but they all standout for different reasons — though her energy is always consistent. It is a little odd to see her frequently playing opposite men 10 to 30 years her senior, no matter if they were the era’s top leading men. But it doesn’t really matter since Hepburn is always the main attraction in any film she starred, as evidenced in these movies. Special features include: trailers. (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Bohemian Rhapsody (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment Even though casual fans will learn a lot about the individuals who comprised Queen and how some of their biggest singles came to be, this is still the fairy tale version of the band’s story. Milestones are marked by the creation of a new No. 1 song, which is entertaining but potentially misleading. Their natural talents for song writing and proclivity for collaboration are whimsical as each new tune appears to be composed effortlessly. This movie is about heart and writer/director Special features include: “Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie”; “The Look and Sound of Queen”; “Recreating Live Aid”; and the complete Live Aid movie performance not seen in theaters. (Fox Home Entertainment) Four Weddings and a Funeral [25th Anniversary Edition] (Blu-ray) Shout Factory “Always a groomsmen, never a groom.” With only one couple amongst their close friend group, every wedding they attend is another chance to meet that special someone. Unfortunately for Charlie, the timing never seems to be quite right. The personalities in this film are absolutely charming, though Charlie is often outshone by his eccentric companions. There was just something about Grant that made him such a desirable lead for these types of rom-coms in which the man fumbles through any attempt at courting the woman of his dreams. And yet the film’s most touching, memorable moment comes from lost love rather than love found. Special features include: commentary by director Mike Newell, producer Duncan Kenworthy, and writer/co-executive producer Richard Curtis; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; “The Wedding Photographer,” an interview with director of photography Michael Coulter; “The Wedding Planners”; “Two Actors and a Director”; promotional spots; and theatrical trailer. (Shout Factory) The Giant Behemoth (Blu-ray) Warner Archive The 1950s was a great period for American science fiction movies, not only for quality but quantity. This film probably contributes more to the latter than the former, but it’s still an enjoyable entry to the genre. It’s not bad enough this enormous sea creature is heading for land, but it’s also radioactive so they can’t just destroy it with any weapon at their disposal. The menacing creature is created by excellent stop-motion animation, which is aided by close-ups that add to its intimidation. 