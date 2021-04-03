Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland is spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. She also opened up about being a part of the thriller, Kirkland's interview with Donna Drake may be seen below. Aside from being an actor, she is a director, producer, acting coach, spiritual advisor, yoga instructor, and teacher. In February of 1987, Kirkland won the coveted Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a Drama" for her powerful acting performance in Anna, and she subsequently received an Oscar nomination for "Best Actress." To learn more about acclaimed actress Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning media personality, and she hosts "The Donna Drake Show," which airs on CBS New York. Kirkland spoke to Drake about the start of her illustrious career in film and TV, which spans over six decades (where she has played over 250 roles), as well as working with iconic artist and director Andy Warhol. "I've played so many characters, I think I've done it all," Kirkland said.She also opened up about being a part of the thriller, Cuck , which was directed by Rob Lambert. "I'm a total psychotic mother," she said. "It's one of my favorite roles I've done in years and years."Kirkland's interview with Donna Drake may be seen below.Aside from being an actor, she is a director, producer, acting coach, spiritual advisor, yoga instructor, and teacher.In February of 1987, Kirkland won the coveted Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress in a Motion Picture in a Drama" for her powerful acting performance in Anna, and she subsequently received an Oscar nomination for "Best Actress."To learn more about acclaimed actress Sally Kirkland , check out her official website More about Sally Kirkland, The Donna Drake Show, Oscar, Nominee Sally Kirkland The Donna Drake Show Oscar Nominee