Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a moving story of love and music; a new chapter in a seedy industry; a great, cross-genre horror movie; a tale of deception; an eventful evening on the town; and a nearly unnoticed loss. A Star is Born (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This was a monumental task for both performers. Gaga’s American Horror Story was eccentric, but a close extension of her stage persona. Ally, on the other hand, is small-town, down-to-earth and in many ways shy. Yet, she radiates in Ally’s skin and connects with audiences so they are sharing in her trials and successes. Cooper took on the greater responsibility of wearing multiple hats on the production. He trained for three years to be able to do his own singing and it pays off. Though even his best Sam Elliott impression still pales in comparison to the real thing. Consequently, the soundtrack is wonderful with Ally and Jackson’s duet, “Shallow,” earning an Oscar nomination. But the picture’s last section seems to move too quickly to its conclusion. Suddenly, time is more noticeably jumping and choices that may have stemmed from longer-term incidents are made with substantial, immediate consequences and it feels… wrong Special features include: making of featurette; “Jam Sessions and Rarities”; and four music videos. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) BackBeat (Blu-ray) Shout Select The fifth Beatle was almost a rumour as so little was ever really known about him. Granted, he was only part of the band before they really became famous, but those were also the years they decided to seriously pursue a music career. Stuart, however, was an artist and viewed the group as an adventure. The film depicts a very close friendship between Stuart and John, though the rest of the band, particularly Paul McCartney, felt a bit more antagonistic about his presence since his talents were limited. Dorff and Hart have excellent chemistry as theirs is the prime relationship in the film, which serves the dual purpose of telling Stuart’s tragic story and describing the early days of the soon-to-be Fab Four. Special features include: commentary with director Iain Softley, and actors Ian Hart and Stephen Dorff; deleted scenes; “A Conversation with Astrid Kirchherr”; interviews with Iain Softley and actor Ian Hart; Iain Softley interview for the Sundance Channel; TV featurette; and casting session. (Shout Select) Band vs. Brand (DVD) MVD Visual Though most viewers won’t recognize the majority of the people interviewed, they do contribute to a stimulating conversation about the importance of branding in the contemporary market. The discussion ranges from logos to cover bands to internal disputes over ownership to replacing band members to the new use of holograms. They talk about the importance of copyright and which bands mastered the power of merchandising, namely KISS. While some of speakers’ input is somewhat superficial, others are very thoughtful and provide interesting insight into the challenges of the current landscape. There are no special features. (MVD Visual) Can You Ever Forgive Me? (DVD) Fox Home Entertainment Lee is a cantankerous woman who prefers the company of her cat over any person she knows… though that gradually changes over the course of this narrative. In addition to finding a friend and drinking companion in fellow outcast, Jack ( Special features include: commentary by director Marielle Heller and actress Melissa McCarthy; deleted scenes with optional director commentary; “Elevator Pitch”; “Becoming Lee Israel”; “Likely Friends”; “A Literary World”; and galleries. (Fox Home Entertainment) The Deuce: The Complete Second Season (Blu-ray & Digital copy) HBO Home Entertainment In spite of taking place five years later, it feels like everyone is just in a slightly more advanced position than they were in when the first season ended. Candy ( Special features include: season one recap; “Candy's Back”; and “Height of Porn.” (HBO Home Entertainment) Double Dragon (Blu-ray & DVD) MVD Rewind Collection In the mid-90s, arcade game film adaptations were hot. They each took a different approach to the film, though only one would endure — and it wasn’t this one. This movie makes the mistake of trying to please everyone and the result is an incoherent, goofy mess. Special features include: new making-of featurette; archival making-of featurette; "Don Murphy: Portrait of a Producer"; behind-the-scenes featurette; 1993 “Double Dragon” animated series pilot; galleries; TV spots; trailers; and mini poster. (MVD Rewind Collection) Iceman: The Time Traveller (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA An ancient warrior wakes up in an unfamiliar future and with the help of an attractive young woman, attempts to complete the mission he started all those years ago. There’s been many versions of this basic concept, but this one never quite brings it all together. Somehow, Ying’s enemies survived too and they managed to adapt more easily than him. Returning to his time proves futile as all his efforts to fix the past are thwarted. The aggression between him and his former brothers in arms is also curious since it seems to emerge out of nowhere, but is very fervent. Though the narrative tries to explain everything away with a simple lesson, there’s still just too much that doesn’t make sense. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) My Dinner with Hervé (DVD) HBO Home Entertainment This film begins with every journalist’s worst nightmare: a fluff interview that runs long and jeopardizes the one that could make your career. Danny and Hervé discover they have a lot in common, as much as the former hates to admit it. The evening is a bizarre road trip that leads Danny through Hervé’s world, then and now. He promises to tell Danny things he never told anyone… and eventually he does reveal a tale of ambition and success that turned him into monster. In the meantime, Danny gradually comes to terms with how he imploded his own life, while struggling to maintain his short-lived sobriety. Dornan and Dinklage are both excellent, but the latter turns in a poignant performance as a man facing the mistakes of his past and indulging in the present. There are no special features. (HBO Home Entertainment) Overlord (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution The first 20 minutes of this movie are terrifying and half of it takes place on the plane. To say crossing enemy lines is a dangerous business is an understatement, which is compounded by the numerous dead and mangled bodies encountered during this brief time. The majority of the movie focuses on the horrors of war, which includes being in constant fear of an enemy attack, and the sudden and repeated loss of life. The violence is brutal and realistic, causing each act to pack a punch. The supernatural aspect of the narrative isn’t revealed until much later, at which point the tone of the film shifts. But as Nazi experimentation is already documented, it’s not out of place. This is one of the best genre-blending pictures of the last year. Special features include: “The Horrors of War.” (Paramount Home Media Distribution) Purgatory Road (Blu-ray) MVD Visual There isn’t a lot about this movie that makes sense and at the top of the list is the younger brother’s devotion to his murderous older sibling. Instead of turning him in to get the help he so desperately needs, he helps him cover up the violent homicides. The “priest” is riddled with unwarranted guilt, which he attempts to cure by punishing sinners and repaying his father’s debt to an unknown lender. When a self-serving young woman turns their partnership into a trio, it really goes off the rails. Special features include: commentary by director Mark Savage; “The Grisly Art of Marcus Koch and Cat Bernier Sowell”; “Tom Parnell: Beyond the Day Job”; “The Actors Speak”; and Q&A. (MVD Visual) The Return of the Vampire (Blu-ray) Scream Factory In spite of being in the film’s title, the vampire is secondary to most of the other characters as he lurks in the shadows or hides from the sun while the humans plan his subsequent demise. On the other hand, he is the instigator for the entire narrative, so in that sense he is at the centre of it all. A woman leads the charge this time around as she’s the sole survivor of the team that last stopped Tesla. Oddly, evidence of their success is being used to indict her for murder by non-believers, which complicates her ability to stop him again. This isn’t exactly a typical vampire tale as the protagonist tries to avoid conviction while also proving the monster’s existence, though he still uses his thrall to draw a pretty young woman to him. Special features include: commentary with film historian Troy Howarth; commentary with author/film historian Gary Don Rhodes; commentary with film historian Lee Gambin; still gallery; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Robin Hood (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment In spite of unfolding in a traditional setting, the film is given a contemporary update that doesn’t really suit it. Robin is “drafted” to fight a war in the Middle East, where he essentially becomes a sniper and turns the first act into a conventional Desert Storm movie. After letting his compassion overwhelm his obedience, he returns home where he finds everyone has moved on without him. Little John goes to great lengths to become Robin’s mentor and together they embark on explosive missions to steal from the sheriff. With modern music driving the chases and a love triangle motivating Robin, it doesn’t ever really come together. 