By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On July 9, actress Olivia Rose Keegan's last episode aired on the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," where she played Claire Brady since 2015.
Keegan's character, Claire, tried to kill her aunt Ciara Brady (played by Victoria Konefal) and then she tried to kill herself. She was admitted into a hospital, where she was left with a choice as to whether to check herself into an insane asylum or prison, and she chose the former expressing her desire to "get better." "I really, really do," she told her on-screen parents, Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer), and Belle Black (Martha Madison).
At least with this exit, her character always has the opportunity to return to Salem, the setting of Days of Our Lives, so it is nice that the show's writers send Claire and her parents away.
For her role as Claire Brady, Keegan scored her second consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination this year for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama Series."
Her on-screen mother, Martha Madison, posted a poignant parting message to Keegan on Instagram, where she praised her for being a "shiny bright diamond." "I just know you will continue to soar as an actress, singer, and human," Madison exclaimed, prior to noting that she expects front row tickets and VIP passes at her future shows.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Olivia Rose Keegan back in September of 2016 about her music.
