Days of Thunder (4K Ultra HD & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment Audiences have traditionally been kept on the periphery of professional racing, watching from the stands as drivers come dangerously close to each other and speed through treacherous turns. This film took viewers onto the track and into the cars, giving them a taste of the exhilaration and risk — even inspiring an amusement park experience. Of course the movie's total runtime is shorter than an actual race, but they do a good job getting to know Tim and Cole and building the relationship between Cole and Harry. Even though the movie follows the typical sports formula of the underdog facing challenges and rising to the occasion, there’s something very engaging about the picture. In addition, this new high-def transfer gives the screen an even richer perspective. Special features include: “Filmmaker Focus”; and isolated score. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Emma. (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital code) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Based on Special features include: commentary by director Autumn de Wilde, screenwriter Eleanor Catton, and director of photography Christopher Blauvelt; deleted scenes; “A Playful Tease”; “Crafting a Colorful World”; “The Autumn Gaze”; and gag reel. (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) The Good Place: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) Shout Factory This is a very engaging depiction of the afterlife with fantastic season finales and an eventual series finale that provides audiences with closure. Special features include: commentary on select episodes; extended episodes; finale special hosted by Seth Meyers; 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Panel; table read for the season one episode "Mindy St. Claire"; visual effects reels; and gag reels. (Shout Factory) Sonic the Hedgehog (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment Special features include: commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz; deleted scenes; “Around the World in 80 Seconds”; “For the Love of Sonic”; “Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey”; “The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic”; “Sonic On Set”; “Speed Me Up” music video; and bloopers. (Paramount Home Entertainment) Tigers Are Not Afraid steelbook (Blu-ray) RLJE Films It took a few years for this film to get a home release, but as a must-see movie, one hopes it will reach an even broader audience now. Writer/director Issa López delivers an exceptional narrative that blends real and fantastical horrors. When young Estrella’s mother doesn’t come home, her only hope of survival is joining forces with a group of orphan boys who live on a nearby rooftop. Unfortunately, Estrella’s wishes all have a terrible catch, though she still uses them out of desperation. She’s equally afraid of the haunting monster that resembles her mother, and the cartel thugs who hunt them night and day. The imagery is entrancing from the street art to the children’s struggles, while the narrative grips audiences with all-around horrifying incidents. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Issa López; deleted scenes; making-of featurette; casting sessions; and photo galleries. (RLJE Films) Top Gun (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment In 1986, Cruise was quickly climbing the ranks of Hollywood sex symbols and this picture cemented his position at the top of the heap. It raised him above his formerly boyish roles, letting him finally play a character with some edge. “I feel the need — the need for speed!” His partnership with Special features include: commentary by director Tony Scott, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, co-screenwriter Jack Epps Jr. and naval experts; a six-part making-of documentary; “On Your Six: Thirty Years of Top Gun”; multi-angle storyboards with optional commentary by Scott; “Best of the Best: Inside the real Top Gun”; behind-the-scenes featurette; survival training featurette; Tom Cruise interviews; four music videos; and TV spots. (Paramount Home Entertainment) War of the Worlds (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment This film attempts to bring H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel to life in the 21st century. People are shocked when lethal alien crafts rise up from beneath their cities and begin to annihilate the population. The three-legged, multi-story machines clomp through urban and rural areas, indiscriminately killing everyone in their sights. Ray is the “ordinary guy” through which all of the mayhem is viewed. It’s a slightly unexpected role for Cruise since he typically portrays “good guys” and Ray is a bit of a deadbeat and not a great parental role model — but his fatherly instincts to protect his kids is gradually redeeming. It’s not a great movie, but the special effects around the aliens’ arrival and pursuit is good, though the poor 4K transfer on this release doesn’t do it justice. Special features include: “Revisiting the Invasion”; “The H.G. Wells Legacy”; “Steven Spielberg and the Original War of the Worlds”; “Characters: The Family Unit”; “Designing the Enemy: Tripods and Aliens”; “Scoring War of the Worlds”; “We Are Not Alone”; previsualization; production diaries; galleries; and teaser trailer. (Paramount Home Entertainment) The Way Back (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment While many of these types of sports dramas are based on real-life stories, this one is fiction. However, Affleck did draw upon his own experiences as an alcoholic to inform the character’s behaviour and struggles. Consequently, Affleck delivers an authentic performance that must have been difficult for him. Although coaching gives Jack’s life new meaning, it only temporarily distracts him from the reasons he drinks and it’s not long before his alcoholism interferes with this aspect of his life too. The film doesn’t have the standard happy ending, which rings truer for the type of story it’s telling, though it also doesn’t provide audiences with much closure. Special features include: “Every Loss Is Another Fight: The Road to Redemption”; and “The Way Back: This Sporting Life.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) (4K Ultra HD & Digital copy)Race car driver Cole Trickle’s ( Tom Cruise ) talent and ambition are surpassed only by his burning need to win. 