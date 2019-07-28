Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an amusing new Laika picture; a new take on Big Red; a German trilogy questioning its post-war recovery; and a raw portrayal of a profound singer. After (Blu-ray) VVS Films This is the classic teen love story in which a young woman from a sheltered home finds her eyes opened and world widened by a boy with a bad reputation. Having to make entirely new friends, Tessa seems to be at the mercy of her older roommate who insists on taking her to parties to meet her friends. However, it’s not until she falls head over heels with Hardin that she starts to neglect her master plan for success. There is an insignificant side story related to Hardin’s step family, though family in general seems unimportant as Tessa takes her own disavowment in stride. The hastened conclusion borrows from a popular ‘90s teen rom-com before irrationally ending with the inevitably happy couple. Special features include: deleted scenes; soundbites; and clips. (VVS Films) The BRD Trilogy (Blu-ray) Criterion Collection Though Fassbinder made numerous movies before and in between these films, the main purpose of these narratives were to deliver a commentary on post-war Germany. As the country’s people indulged in the “economic miracle,” he was fascinated by the collective amnesia that seemed to accompany their good fortune. Unlike some of Fassbinder’s French contemporaries, he made pictures that delivered intelligent commentaries that were also accessible to mainstream audiences. Maria Braun follows a woman that essentially prostitutes her body and business acumen for the financial benefit of her and her husband, though the consequences would be counter to her goals. Visually, the colour was drained from this picture, which complements the narrative. Veronika Voss is shot in stark black and white, and is based on the true story of a Third Reich actress that committed suicide after the war. In this fictionalized account, an overly involved journalist tries to rescue her from an opportunistic doctor. Finally, Lola adopts bold, candy colours to tell the story of a brothel singer/prostitute who begins to live a double life: she’s the chaste, small-town girl for the new upright building commissioner, but also the vivacious mistress of a corrupt developer. While these films were not narratively linked, they did share these themes of forgetting Nazi history and prospering at the expense of others. One of the most remarkable bonus features included in this collection is a nearly hour-long interview with Fassbinder conducted for German television, which are complemented by the essays in the included booklet. There is also a comprehensive featurette about the starlet upon which Voss was based. Special features include: commentaries from 2003 featuring filmmaker Wim Wenders and cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, film critic and author Tony Rayns, and film scholar Christian Braad Thomsen; interviews from 2003 with actors Hanna Schygulla, Rosel Zech, and Barbara Sukowa; interviews from 2003 with cinematographer Xaver Schwarzenberger, screenwriter Peter Märthesheimer, and film scholar Eric Rentschler; “Life Stories: A Conversation with R. W. Fassbinder,” an interview filmed for German television in 1978; “I Don’t Just Want You to Love Me,” a feature-length 1992 documentary on director Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s life and career; “Dance with Death,” a program from 2000 about Ufa studios star Sybille Schmitz, Fassbinder’s inspiration for the character Veronika Voss; conversation from 2003 between author and curator Laurence Kardish and film editor Juliane Lorenz; trailers; and an essay by film critic Kent Jones and production histories by author Michael Töteberg. (Criterion Collection) The Doors (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment In spite of his brief musical career, Morrison and The Doors made an everlasting impression on music and fans. He was a poet that found inspiration in his tolerant and enabling wife ( Special features include: commentary by director Oliver Stone; interview with Stone; deleted scenes; and interview with sound engineer Lon Bender; “The Doors in LA”; “Jim Morrison: A Poet in Paris”; “The Road to Excess”; featurette; TV spots; and original trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Hellboy (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray & DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films Special features include: deleted scenes; “Tales of the Wild Hunt: Hellboy Reborn”; and pre-visualizations. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films) Missing Link (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Elevation Pictures and Fox Home Entertainment Special features include: commentary by Chris Butler; “Creating Mr. Link”; “Bringing the Final Battle on the Ice Bridge to Life”; animation inspiration with optional commentary by Chris Butler; “VFX Breakdown Reel – Realizing the Potential of Stop Motion”; “Oh What a Mystery: Pulling the Camera Back on Missing Link’s Magic”; “Making Faces”; “Inside the Magic of Laika”; and gallery. (Elevation Pictures and Fox Home Entertainment) Universal Horror Collection Volume 2 (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Unlike the first foursome, which collected classic pictures featuring Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi, this set’s only connecting thread is each features a maniacal murderer who gets his comeuppance in the end. Additionally, each movie has a runtime of only about an hour — though they manage to tell complete tales in this short amount of time (quite the feat considering many can’t be this comprehensive in twice the time). Wild animals in captivity play a significant role in the first picture, though none of them seem as predatory as the homicidal hunter. In the second picture, a man takes advantage of a native tribe’s naiveté regarding modern medicine to make himself appear supernatural. However, the unbefitting standout in the picture is the silly woman stranded with their party. The third movie includes a lot of secrets and subterfuge as they try to expose the identity of the dangerous scientist. And finally, a young man’s life is ruined by his mentor in this twist on the somnambulist tale. There are no special features. Unlike the first foursome, which collected classic pictures featuring Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi, this set's only connecting thread is each features a maniacal murderer who gets his comeuppance in the end. Additionally, each movie has a runtime of only about an hour — though they manage to tell complete tales in this short amount of time (quite the feat considering many can't be this comprehensive in twice the time). Wild animals in captivity play a significant role in the first picture, though none of them seem as predatory as the homicidal hunter. In the second picture, a man takes advantage of a native tribe's naiveté regarding modern medicine to make himself appear supernatural. However, the unbefitting standout in the picture is the silly woman stranded with their party. The third movie includes a lot of secrets and subterfuge as they try to expose the identity of the dangerous scientist. And finally, a young man's life is ruined by his mentor in this twist on the somnambulist tale.There are no special features. (Scream Factory) 