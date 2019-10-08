Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 8, it was quite a dramatic episode on the soap opera "General Hospital" on ABC. Nina Reeves learns the truth about her "daughter" Sasha on her wedding day. Initially in denial, Nina finally asks Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to tell everybody that she is indeed her daughter, but overcome with guilt, Sasha breaks down and confesses to Nina that she isn't. It was an emotional confrontation between Sasha and Nina. To make matters worse, Nina is certain that Sasha couldn't have done this "scheme" on her own and fears that Valentine is involved as well. Distraught and feeling betrayed, Nina storms out of the church, where she comes across Jax (Ingo Rademacher) who is seen arriving late to her wedding ceremony. Knowing that something is wrong, she asks him to take her far away and he helps her in her time of need. This is where Watros shows her true acting chops where she is left shocked, stunned, confused and devastated all at once. One could feel the raw emotions, and it was a powerful episode all around. This would make strong material for a perspective Emmy reel for Watros. Well done. For anybody who has any doubts about Watros' tremendous acting abilities, all they need to do is watch today's episode and they will be blown away. Nina Reeves (played by Cynthia Watros) is at the altar getting ready to wed Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), only to learn from Lulu that "Sasha is not really her daughter," after she overheard a big secret.Initially in denial, Nina finally asks Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to tell everybody that she is indeed her daughter, but overcome with guilt, Sasha breaks down and confesses to Nina that she isn't. It was an emotional confrontation between Sasha and Nina. To make matters worse, Nina is certain that Sasha couldn't have done this "scheme" on her own and fears that Valentine is involved as well.Distraught and feeling betrayed, Nina storms out of the church, where she comes across Jax (Ingo Rademacher) who is seen arriving late to her wedding ceremony. Knowing that something is wrong, she asks him to take her far away and he helps her in her time of need.This is where Watros shows her true acting chops where she is left shocked, stunned, confused and devastated all at once. One could feel the raw emotions, and it was a powerful episode all around. This would make strong material for a perspective Emmy reel for Watros. Well done. Cynthia Watros took over the role of Nina on General Hospital from fan-favorite actress Michelle Stafford on June 17, 2019 (the same day that Michelle Stafford aired her first episode back on The Young and The Restless reprising her role as Phyllis Summers).For anybody who has any doubts about Watros' tremendous acting abilities, all they need to do is watch today's episode and they will be blown away. More about Nina Reeves, Cynthia Watros, Abc, Soap opera, General hospital Nina Reeves Cynthia Watros Abc Soap opera General hospital