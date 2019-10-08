Nina Reeves (played by Cynthia Watros) is at the altar getting ready to wed Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), only to learn from Lulu that "Sasha is not really her daughter," after she overheard a big secret.
Initially in denial, Nina finally asks Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to tell everybody that she is indeed her daughter, but overcome with guilt, Sasha breaks down and confesses to Nina that she isn't. It was an emotional confrontation between Sasha and Nina. To make matters worse, Nina is certain that Sasha couldn't have done this "scheme" on her own and fears that Valentine is involved as well.
Distraught and feeling betrayed, Nina storms out of the church, where she comes across Jax (Ingo Rademacher) who is seen arriving late to her wedding ceremony. Knowing that something is wrong, she asks him to take her far away and he helps her in her time of need.
This is where Watros shows her true acting chops where she is left shocked, stunned, confused and devastated all at once. One could feel the raw emotions, and it was a powerful episode all around. This would make strong material for a perspective Emmy reel for Watros. Well done.
Cynthia Watros
took over the role of Nina on General Hospital
from fan-favorite actress Michelle Stafford
on June 17, 2019 (the same day that Michelle Stafford aired her first episode back on The Young and The Restless
reprising her role as Phyllis Summers).
For anybody who has any doubts about Watros' tremendous acting abilities, all they need to do is watch today's episode and they will be blown away.