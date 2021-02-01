Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment On February 1, Nikolas and Ava shared a beautiful moment in the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital." He popped the question to her for the third time, and she accepted. The prince got down on one knee and he told her that he "sees her" and he is a firm believer that she sees him too. "I love everything about you," he admitted, and that statement put a smile on Ava's face. Overcome with emotion and joy, Ava accepted his proposal. Congratulations are in order for this popular couple, which are affectionately known as NAVA to their dedicated fans. In other Marcus Coloma and Maura West news, on Sunday, February 28, they will be a part of a Nikolas receives the blessing of Laura (Genie Francis), as he tells her how much Ava (Maura West) means to him. She tells him that she is happy for both of them. He acknowledged that her approval of Ava "means everything," and he reassures her that he is ready (especially since he found the "perfect" ring).The prince got down on one knee and he told her that he "sees her" and he is a firm believer that she sees him too. "I love everything about you," he admitted, and that statement put a smile on Ava's face. Nikolas added that he is drawn to her passion, intelligence, style, and strength. "I want to spend my life with you," he said, prior to noting that she would make him the "happiest man in the world" if she will be his wife.Overcome with emotion and joy, Ava accepted his proposal. Congratulations are in order for this popular couple, which are affectionately known as NAVA to their dedicated fans.In other Marcus Coloma and Maura West news, on Sunday, February 28, they will be a part of a General Hospital Fantasy Zoom event that is produced by Coastal Entertainment. To learn more about this upcoming virtual event, click here More about nikolas, AVA, Maura West, Marcus Coloma, General hospital nikolas AVA Maura West Marcus Coloma General hospital