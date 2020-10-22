Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) confessed his true feelings for his wife, Ava (Maura West), on "General Hospital" in the episode that aired on Thursday, October 22. Ava subsequently asked Nikolas to clarify his definition of "inconvenient feelings." "Feelings that I'm not supposed to have in a relationship like ours," Nikolas responded. "Could you be more vague?" she inquired. Nikolas acknowledged that he wished that he could have done things more differently. He wished he could return to his family the minute that he was able to. He admitted that being with her has more pros than cons. She is startled to find out that Nikolas has fallen for her. They have a heart to heart and open up about how far they've come along. As a result, things are different now for the Port Charles couple. He asked her if she reciprocates those feelings that he has for her. She brought up Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and how he looks at her and how he seeks her approval always. In order to prove his true feelings for her, Ava asks Nikolas to divorce her. Nice work once again to Marcus Coloma for nailing these scenes as Nikolas, opposite his fabulous acting partner Maura West, who plays Ava. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma on 'General Hospital' ABC, Craig Sjodin "I've realized that for a marriage of convenience, I have inconvenient feelings," he disclosed, and that statement baffled Ava. It is evident that the night they had together at the cabin shifted their relationship tremendously, in ways that neither thought was possible.Ava subsequently asked Nikolas to clarify his definition of "inconvenient feelings." "Feelings that I'm not supposed to have in a relationship like ours," Nikolas responded. "Could you be more vague?" she inquired.Nikolas acknowledged that he wished that he could have done things more differently. He wished he could return to his family the minute that he was able to. He admitted that being with her has more pros than cons.She is startled to find out that Nikolas has fallen for her. They have a heart to heart and open up about how far they've come along. As a result, things are different now for the Port Charles couple.He asked her if she reciprocates those feelings that he has for her. She brought up Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and how he looks at her and how he seeks her approval always. In order to prove his true feelings for her, Ava asks Nikolas to divorce her.Nice work once again to Marcus Coloma for nailing these scenes as Nikolas, opposite his fabulous acting partner Maura West, who plays Ava.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma back in September of 2020. More about nikolas, General hospital, Marcus Coloma, AVA, Maura West nikolas General hospital Marcus Coloma AVA Maura West