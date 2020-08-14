Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In the "General Hospital" episode that aired on August 14, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is getting ready for his wife, Ava's (Maura West) portrait unveiling in Wyndemere. Nikolas is working hard via text messages to mend his relationship with his son, Spencer, who thought his father was dead over the last three years. He is trying to manipulate Ava out of their wedding prenuptial agreement (where she would get 90 percent of his fortune). He uses guilt to his advantage and it seems to be working since it has an adverse effect on Ava. Mentioning her deceased daughter Kiki's name truly infuriates Ava, and brings back feelings of pain and sadness. The Verdict The Nikolas and Ava scenes that aired this week showcase once again what a tremendous and versatile talent Marcus Coloma is. In a role that is sink or swim, Coloma falls in the later category, and he has been killing it ever since he was cast in the role of Tune in on General Hospital next week to see how this storyline will unfold, and what other events are bound to happen in Wyndemere during Ava's portrait unveiling. This is an elaborate event, where they invite many residents of Port Charles to attend, including Franco (Roger Howarth), Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Lucy (Lynn Herring), and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), who shows up last minute. Her portrait was commissioned by her friend Franco.Nikolas is working hard via text messages to mend his relationship with his son, Spencer, who thought his father was dead over the last three years. He is trying to manipulate Ava out of their wedding prenuptial agreement (where she would get 90 percent of his fortune).He uses guilt to his advantage and it seems to be working since it has an adverse effect on Ava. Mentioning her deceased daughter Kiki's name truly infuriates Ava, and brings back feelings of pain and sadness.The Nikolas and Ava scenes that aired this week showcase once again what a tremendous and versatile talent Marcus Coloma is. In a role that is sink or swim, Coloma falls in the later category, and he has been killing it ever since he was cast in the role of Nikolas Cassadine back in Halloween of 2019.Tune in on General Hospital next week to see how this storyline will unfold, and what other events are bound to happen in Wyndemere during Ava's portrait unveiling. More about Nikolas Cassadine, General hospital, AVA, Maura West Nikolas Cassadine General hospital AVA Maura West