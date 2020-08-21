Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment On August 20, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) blindsided Ava (Maura West) at the 2020 Nurses Ball on the hit daytime drama "General Hospital" on ABC. Right before Nikolas took the stage at the 2020 Nurses Ball on General Hospital, Ava sarcastically told him to "break a leg," and boy is Ava in for a surprise. Nikolas revealed two generous donations and the creation of a scholarship for nurses. "That's why my wife, Ava, and I have agreed to donate a million dollars for further research to HIV and AIDS treatment, and another million to the telethon," he remarked as he caught Ava off guard. Ava's reaction in that moment was simply priceless. "That is very generous darling," Ava concurred, in an annoyed fashion. "I am not done," he said. "This telethon is for frontline workers, because where would be without them and their compassion. One of the finest people I know is a nurse, Elizabeth Webber." Nikolas expressed how he has seen firsthand how Elizabeth embodies the virtues of a healer." He went on to announce the establishment of the "Elizabeth Webber Scholarship" for prospective nursing students. With this gesture, Nikolas wants to iritate Ava and push her away from him and his family. His goal is to make amends and reunite with his son Spencer. Nikolas Cassadine is like a box of chocolates, where one never knows what they are going to get with this character, and Marcus Coloma does him more than justice. Ava and Nikolas are clearly one of the most interesting couples in Port Charles and there is never a dull moment with them. This year's Nurses Ball event, hosted by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is set up a telethon, and it helps frontline workers in addition to serving as a benefit fundraiser for HIV and AIDS awareness and research.Right before Nikolas took the stage at the 2020 Nurses Ball on General Hospital, Ava sarcastically told him to "break a leg," and boy is Ava in for a surprise.Nikolas revealed two generous donations and the creation of a scholarship for nurses. "That's why my wife, Ava, and I have agreed to donate a million dollars for further research to HIV and AIDS treatment, and another million to the telethon," he remarked as he caught Ava off guard. Ava's reaction in that moment was simply priceless."That is very generous darling," Ava concurred, in an annoyed fashion. "I am not done," he said. "This telethon is for frontline workers, because where would be without them and their compassion. One of the finest people I know is a nurse, Elizabeth Webber."Nikolas expressed how he has seen firsthand how Elizabeth embodies the virtues of a healer." He went on to announce the establishment of the "Elizabeth Webber Scholarship" for prospective nursing students.With this gesture, Nikolas wants to iritate Ava and push her away from him and his family. His goal is to make amends and reunite with his son Spencer.Nikolas Cassadine is like a box of chocolates, where one never knows what they are going to get with this character, and Marcus Coloma does him more than justice. Ava and Nikolas are clearly one of the most interesting couples in Port Charles and there is never a dull moment with them. More about nikolas, AVA, General hospital, Marcus Coloma, Maura West nikolas AVA General hospital Marcus Coloma Maura West