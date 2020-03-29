Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On the episode that aired on Friday, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) came across each other at "General Hospital." Digital Journal has the scoop. Nikolas was there visiting his wife, Ava (Maura West) who was there getting her portrait painted by Franco (Roger Howarth) in the art therapy room, and judging from these intimate scenes, it appears that they may be getting serious in the near future. She opens up to Nikolas that she is worried about Cameron and how difficult it must be for her son to endure all that he has suffered, and that "it will break him." She reminds Nikolas that he, Emily, and Lucky were there for her back in the day when she was raped in her youth (and described them as the only people that she could talk to). "Cameron is close to the same age that I was and he has been through two traumas the past six months," she said. Nikolas is very compassionate and understanding to Elizabeth, and gives her the sign of hope that she needs. Nikolas commended her for her brevity at the time. "Maybe it good to have an adult to talk to, or maybe the best is to have a little of both," he tells her about her son, prior to wishing her "good luck with Cameron." "I hope talking to someone helps," he added. Kudos to actors Marcus Coloma and Rebecca Herbst for nailing these subtle scenes together, which have great depth to them. They are relatable to anybody who has ever been through trauma. They both layer their emotions so well. So are Nikolas and Elizabeth about to rekindle their romance? Does the same hold true for Ava and Franco? Tune in next see to General Hospital on ABC to see how this story unfolds. Elizabeth booked a therapy session for her son Cameron (William Lipton) with Dr. Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan), in an effort to help him overcome the trauma of being kidnapped twice in six months. She stumbles into Nikolas in the hallway, who inquires if she is all right. "No offense, but you don't look fine," he tells Elizabeth.Nikolas was there visiting his wife, Ava (Maura West) who was there getting her portrait painted by Franco (Roger Howarth) in the art therapy room, and judging from these intimate scenes, it appears that they may be getting serious in the near future.She opens up to Nikolas that she is worried about Cameron and how difficult it must be for her son to endure all that he has suffered, and that "it will break him." She reminds Nikolas that he, Emily, and Lucky were there for her back in the day when she was raped in her youth (and described them as the only people that she could talk to). "Cameron is close to the same age that I was and he has been through two traumas the past six months," she said.Nikolas is very compassionate and understanding to Elizabeth, and gives her the sign of hope that she needs. Nikolas commended her for her brevity at the time. "Maybe it good to have an adult to talk to, or maybe the best is to have a little of both," he tells her about her son, prior to wishing her "good luck with Cameron." "I hope talking to someone helps," he added.Kudos to actors Marcus Coloma and Rebecca Herbst for nailing these subtle scenes together, which have great depth to them. They are relatable to anybody who has ever been through trauma. They both layer their emotions so well.So are Nikolas and Elizabeth about to rekindle their romance? Does the same hold true for Ava and Franco? Tune in next see to General Hospital on ABC to see how this story unfolds. More about nikolas, Elizabeth, General hospital, Abc, Marcus Coloma nikolas Elizabeth General hospital Abc Marcus Coloma