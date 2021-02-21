Actor Nick Mathews was featured in "The Doctors," where he talks about surviving childhood abuse. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His entire raw and heartfelt interview on "The Doctors" may be seen by clicking here. "I realized I was becoming the person that I didn't want to be," Mathews remarked, so he turned to fitness and therapy, and both of these played an integral role in his healing process.
Most recently, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Mathews about being a part of the film An Imperfect Murder on Netflix, where he plays the role of Sal.
The movie was written and directed by James Toback, and Mathews stars opposite Sienna Miller (Vera Lockman), and Alec Baldwin (Detective McCutcheon). An Imperfect Murder is available for streaming on Netflix.
To learn more about actor Nick Mathews, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.