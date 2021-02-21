Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nick Mathews discusses surviving childhood abuse in 'The Doctors' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Nick Mathews was featured in "The Doctors," where he talks about surviving childhood abuse. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His entire raw and heartfelt interview on "The Doctors" may be seen by clicking here. "I realized I was becoming the person that I didn't want to be," Mathews remarked, so he turned to fitness and therapy, and both of these played an integral role in his healing process.
Most recently, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Mathews about being a part of the film An Imperfect Murder on Netflix, where he plays the role of Sal.
The movie was written and directed by James Toback, and Mathews stars opposite Sienna Miller (Vera Lockman), and Alec Baldwin (Detective McCutcheon). An Imperfect Murder is available for streaming on Netflix.
To learn more about actor Nick Mathews, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.
More about Nick Mathews, the doctors, Actor, an imperfect murder
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Damaged Fukushima reactors leaking coolant after last earthquake
Plastic waste on course to reach 1.34 billion tons by 2030 Special
There's a danger that hackers are becoming smarter than you Special
Rapper's arrest the last straw for Spain's young protesters
India, China 'complete disengagement' of troops from part of border
Review: Nick Mathews discusses surviving childhood abuse in 'The Doctors' Special
Ebola death toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' measures
Tennessee is also struggling with broken water mains
Property: a blessing and a burden for the Vatican
Argentina president blasts 'unforgivable' vaccine line-jump scandal