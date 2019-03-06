Email
article imageReview: New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre fantastic in 'Waitress' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - Joey McIntyre (of New Kids on the Block fame) has taken on the role of Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway in New York.
McIntyre will be playing Dr. Pomatter until April 7 at the hallowed Brooks Atkinson Theatre in the heart of New York City. Prior to him, the role of the doctor was played by Tony winner Gavin Creel. He stars opposite Stephanie Torns as Jenna, and they have great chemistry together on stage. This character allows him to showcase his natural talent and charisma, and his wide range as a multifaceted entertainer (actor and musician).
In other New Kids on the Block news, they released their new music video for "Boys in the Band," where they give their listeners a crash course history on boy bands.
The Verdict
Overall, Waitress is worth seeing with Joey McIntyre in its fabulous cast. He really captures the conscience of the character, and he is a breath of fresh air, as he helps bring the music of Sara Bareilles to life.
It is evident that McIntyre's powerhouse voice only gets better with age and experience, and that will resonate well with his audience. He is worth seeing in this musical during its limited run. His performance in Waitress garnered an A rating.
To learn more about the musical Waitress on Broadway, check out its official website.
