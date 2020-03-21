Email
article imageReview: Nancy Lee Grahn charms in 'Soaps in Quarantine' podcast episode 1 Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn released her first episode in the "Soaps in Quarantine" series. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She is known for her portrayal of Alexis Davis on General Hospital for over 23 years. Grahn has teamed up with podcast host Kaore Bonell, and they invited fellow soap actors James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine on General Hospital) and Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina Reeves on General Hospital, Phyllis on The Young and The Restless) to join them as their podcast guests.
The first episode was witty and entertaining, especially during these trying times as our nation (and the world) is going through the Coronavirus pandemic. The topics were warm and relatable (especially when they open up about their visits to the grocery stores during the COVID outbreak). It was well-received by their fans and followers, and their audience ought to look forward to more content from one of daytime's most distinguished and versatile actresses: Nancy Lee Grahn.
This past winter, as Digital Journal reported, Grahn shared that she is engaged and ready to wed.
To learn more about Nancy Lee Grahn and her upcoming fan events, check out her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nancy Lee Grahn back in January of 2019.
