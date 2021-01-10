De-Tiege is able to deliver bold, raw, and powerful performances as R.J. Garrett-Foster in Season 6 of the 19-time Emmy award-winning series The Bay
, created by Gregori J. Martin. He was given great storylines to work with ("Black Lives Matter" movement and police brutality) and he nails them.
Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
His acting work has received rave reviews from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. The audience is moved on an emotional level.
Alicia Leigh Willis and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Equally impressive are his luminous acting partners Kristos Andrews
(Pete Garrett) and Alicia Leigh Willis (Avery Garrett) in his scenes with him.
Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
A 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for Najee De-Tiege's gut-wrenching acting would be well-deserved.
Catch Najee De-Tiege
in the latest season of The Bay
on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
