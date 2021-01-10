Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Najee De-Tiege is Emmy-worthy in the hit digital series 'The Bay' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Najee De-Tiege ("Power Rangers Samurai" and "Super Samurai" fame) is Emmy-worthy for his solid acting work in the sixth season of the hit digital drama series "The Bay."
De-Tiege is able to deliver bold, raw, and powerful performances as R.J. Garrett-Foster in Season 6 of the 19-time Emmy award-winning series The Bay, created by Gregori J. Martin. He was given great storylines to work with ("Black Lives Matter" movement and police brutality) and he nails them.
Najee De-Tiege in The Bay
Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
His acting work has received rave reviews from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The audience is moved on an emotional level.
Alicia Leigh Willis and Najee De-Tiege in The Bay
Alicia Leigh Willis and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Equally impressive are his luminous acting partners Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett) and Alicia Leigh Willis (Avery Garrett) in his scenes with him.
Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in The Bay
Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
A 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for Najee De-Tiege's gut-wrenching acting would be well-deserved.
Catch Najee De-Tiege in the latest season of The Bay on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Najee De-Tiege back in December of 2020.
More about Najee DeTiege, The Bay, Actor, power rangers, Digital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Britain races to vaccine target as Germany warns hardest days ahead
Review: Barry Gibb releases magnificent 'Greenfields' country album Special
Philippines secures 30 million Novavax vaccine doses
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media: report
Review: Canaan Smith releases superb 'Cabin in the Woods' music video Special
How will cybersecurity evolve during the course of 2021? Special
US ends curbs on official American contacts with Taiwan
COVID-19 vaccine easy to get with the right amount of money
India captain Kohli denounces racist abuse in Sydney Test
Parler has now been booted by Amazon, Apple and Google