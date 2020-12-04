Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actors Najee De-Tiege and Kristos Andrews share moving scenes together in the hit digital drama series "The Bay," in a significant BLM storyline. Najee De-Tiege (who portrays R.J. Garrett-Foster) and Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett) have a heart-to-heart as family members. Najee is able to build his performance and character from within, and he is not afraid to be raw, angry, vulnerable, and honest, all in one; moreover, Kristos Andrews serves as the voice of reason, and showcases understanding and compassion. Their scenes together are natural, captivating, and worthy of Emmy reels for both actors. For the second consecutive week, One forgets that they are watching a show, and not experiencing real life. Compliments to the show's writers (showrunner Gregori J. Martin and his writing team) once again for writing Najee solid material that allows him to sink his teeth into. Thus far, in Season 6, BLM is a true standout storyline, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in the upcoming episodes of The Bay. The "Invaders" episode may be seen on Popstar! TV by Kristos Andrews and Najee De-Tiege in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The latest episode of The Bay titled "Invaders" was released on Tuesday, December 1. This BLM storyline is timely and relevant, and it is extremely well-written and gripping.Najee De-Tiege (who portrays R.J. Garrett-Foster) and Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett) have a heart-to-heart as family members. Najee is able to build his performance and character from within, and he is not afraid to be raw, angry, vulnerable, and honest, all in one; moreover, Kristos Andrews serves as the voice of reason, and showcases understanding and compassion. Their scenes together are natural, captivating, and worthy of Emmy reels for both actors.For the second consecutive week, Najee De-Tiege has been killing it and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.One forgets that they are watching a show, and not experiencing real life. Compliments to the show's writers (showrunner Gregori J. Martin and his writing team) once again for writing Najee solid material that allows him to sink his teeth into.Thus far, in Season 6, BLM is a true standout storyline, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in the upcoming episodes of The Bay.The "Invaders" episode may be seen on Popstar! TV by clicking here More about Najee DeTiege, Kristos Andrews, The Bay, BLM movement Najee DeTiege Kristos Andrews The Bay BLM movement