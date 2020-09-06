Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment The live-action version of ‘Mulan’ improves on the story in some ways, but falls short in presenting a masterful, wire-fu epic. Since she was a child, Mulan (Yifei Liu) possessed the chi of a fierce warrior. Unfortunately, that wasn’t considered acceptable female behaviour, so she was encouraged to hide her natural inclinations and act more traditionally ladylike. Years later, the emperor ( This film is a bit more serious than the animated picture as there’s no Mushu to crack jokes or make snarky remarks. The live-action version still has a sense of humour, but it’s more mature and natural. The lack of a sidekick also leaves Mulan to be more proactive and self-reflective. In addition, a new character is introduced to nudge Mulan in the right direction. Another female warrior (Gong Li) who practices dark magic is aiding the enemy, though her life parallels Mulan’s and could be a glimpse of her future. This need to still have an evil witch stand opposite the hero seems unnecessary in this narrative since Mulan’s place as an outcast and the consequences of her deception are already established. On the other hand, Xianniang does initiate some captivating action sequences. While the picture incorporates most of the key events from the original movie, there is one distinct and notable difference — Mulan reveals her own identity to her fellow samurai. Rather than being accidentally discovered, she makes a conscious decision to live up to the code and accept the consequences. It’s a very powerful moment because she takes control and accepts her true spirit, realizing it is only with the strength of self-actualization that she can best contribute to the war efforts. Having finally gained confidence in her own abilities, she decides the validation of her comrades is less important than the success of their mission. The actual scene is a little over the top as she lets her hair out and sheds her armour, as if being a woman also makes her impervious to weapons. But the battlefield sequence makes up for the over-dramatization. The action scenes are a mix of medieval weaponry, intense choreography and wire fu. The use of large, mobile catapults to hurl flaming projectiles is a bit slow, but certainly effective in creating a difficult obstacle to overcome. The hand-to-hand combat on the field is well shown, though in some instances it’s the movie’s weaker element and acts as more of a means to an end — which may be attributed to director The cast is an excellent selection of actors familiar from Asian cinema, which adds to the story’s ability to feel genuine. Liu understands the nuances of Mulan’s struggle with her identity, while being equally if not more competent in acting in a convincing fight. Gong Li brings her experience to the role, also conveying the complexities of her character’s choices and position — it would actually be interesting to see a prequel featuring Xianniang and how she came to her current path. Donnie Yen plays Mulan’s commander, though the group of guys portraying her squad each bring unique personalities to the table and play a larger role in her daily interactions. The desire to make certain points about women’s empowerment can bog down the script occasionally with its heavy handedness, but overall it’s an enjoyable adaptation that sets out to deliver the right messages. Director: Niki Caro Starring: Yifei Liu, As Disney continues to dig into its archives for live-action feature film material, it’s always interesting to see how they opt to update the narrative for a contemporary audience. 