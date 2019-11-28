Email
article imageReview: Mucahy's throws the biggest Thanksgiving Eve party on Long Island Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Wantagh - On November 27, Mucahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York, threw the biggest Thanksgiving Eve party on Long Island.
The turnout was massive and the event was emceed by DJ Mike Savage and DJ Johnathan Move, both of which provided the musical entertainment.
Mulcahy's was certainly the place to be this Thanksgiving Eve, especially for Long Islanders, and what made it even more special this year was the venue's new extension.
"The hype is real," exclaimed DJ Mike Savage, resident DJ. What a night. "This may have been the best Thanksgiving Eve party that I've ever worked," he acknowledged.
On November 29 and 30, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot will be performing two back-to-back shows at Mulcahy's, as part of this year's Thanksgiving weekend. With these two shows, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot will be celebrating their 20-year anniversary performing at Mulcahy's.
To learn more about Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
