The turnout was massive and the event was emceed by DJ Mike Savage
and DJ Johnathan Move, both of which provided the musical entertainment.
Mulcahy's was certainly the place to be this Thanksgiving Eve, especially for Long Islanders, and what made it even more special this year was the venue's new extension.
"The hype is real," exclaimed DJ Mike Savage, resident DJ. What a night. "This may have been the best Thanksgiving Eve party that I've ever worked," he acknowledged.
On November 29 and 30, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot
will be performing two back-to-back shows at Mulcahy's, as part of this year's Thanksgiving weekend. With these two shows, Mike DelGuidice
and Big Shot will be celebrating their 20-year anniversary
performing at Mulcahy's.
