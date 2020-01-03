Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an unlikely, interspecies friendship; a science fiction drama that gets lost in its environment; a lesser known holiday tradition; a reluctant warrior’s final stand; and a conventional monster from an unconventional writer A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (Blu-ray) MVD Visual This script feels a little like Montiel’s therapy diary in which he tries to work through events of his past so he can better deal with the present. Dito left and never looked back, and now he’s forced to face all the people and pain he left behind. His father was a complicated man who only chose to see what he wanted and stuck to a rigid code that didn’t often suit Dito. Downey Jr. is great at the introspective stuff, though he doesn’t quite fit the role and its setting. (Scream Factory) (Blu-ray)A coming-of-age drama about writer/director Dito Montiel's youth, set in the mid-1980's in the toughest neighborhood of Astoria, Queens. Dito ( Robert Downey Jr. ), called home after 15 years because his father ( Chazz Palminteri ) is ill, encounters old friends — the ones he lost, the ones he left behind, and the ones he can't help but remember. These are Dito's saints.This script feels a little like Montiel’s therapy diary in which he tries to work through events of his past so he can better deal with the present. Dito left and never looked back, and now he’s forced to face all the people and pain he left behind. His father was a complicated man who only chose to see what he wanted and stuck to a rigid code that didn’t often suit Dito. Downey Jr. is great at the introspective stuff, though he doesn’t quite fit the role and its setting. On the other hand, Shia LaBeouf is great in the role of young Dito, walking the line between tough and sensitive, while a still-scrawny Channing Tatum plays his best friend on the road to prison.Special features include: commentary by director Dito Montiel and editor Jake Pushinsky; deleted scenes, alternate opening and endings with optional commentary by Montiel; making-of featurette; “Sundance Labs: Rooftop Scene” with optional commentary by Montiel; Young Laurie audition played by Diane Carcando; Full Monty (Montiel's father) interview; and theatrical trailer. (MVD Visual)(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)Teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in China. She and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara ( Sarah Paulson ) to help Everest get home.This is a very sweet story about a girl working through her grief by helping a vulnerable creature reunite with its family. The results are mixed at first and the angry beast may be a little scary for younger viewers. But everything starts to look up once they get passed the King Kong part of the movie. Together, the three kids and the mythical creature go on an amazing cross-country adventure, visiting stunning locales and historical landmarks. In addition, these wonderous sights are accompanied by beautiful music from Yi’s violin, which is far better than any of the lyrical songs on the soundtrack. However, the most amusing character in the movie is a rare whooping snake that becomes the centre of a running that never gets old. If you find yourself to also be a fan, be sure watch the post credits.Special features include: deleted scenes; “Animating Abominable”; two original shorts; and “Your Yeti Care Guide.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)(Blu-ray)Vladik Zorich ( Dolph Lundgren ), a villainous crime lord, is double-crossed by his most trusted operative Rhona (Natalie Burn). Vladik's propensity for power, control, and violence drives him to kidnap Rhona's son forcing her to participate in a twisted plan to eliminate one of Vladik's enemies. To keep her on a short leash, Vladik sets out the 'rules' to his 'game' and overseas Rhona's every move as she navigates the darkened streets of Los Angeles. As her son's life hangs in the balance, Rhona struggles to eliminate the most violent and depraved delinquents. However, Vladik underestimates the power of a mother's love and finds himself losing control as his devious plan.This movie has a very thin plot that doesn’t make a lot of sense, especially when deeper connections are revealed later in the narrative. Rhona is forced to double-cross most of her associates so Vladik can exact some sort of revenge on her and them. The first confrontation takes place almost entirely off-screen, so audiences aren’t even given the pleasure of witnessing a mass shootout in this feeble action movie. Rhona does demonstrate some physical prowess, but it’s very difficult to stick with this picture from beginning to end — especially when the conclusion becomes a mess of bodies and confused feelings.There are no special features. (Cinedigm)(4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)When a mysterious life-threatening event strikes Earth, astronaut Roy McBride ( Brad Pitt ) goes on a dangerous mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father ( Tommy Lee Jones ) and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.In its simplest form, this is an action movie set in space. Unfortunately, it doesn’t adapt well to its environment. There is a high-speed chase on the moon as space pirates attempt to overtake Roy’s convoy. Unfortunately, a lack of traffic, other obstacles, loud noises and gravity makes what sounds cool unexpectedly dull. From the not-so-well-kept secrets of the original mission to Roy’s impulsive response to the ultimate solution to the problem, the formula may have been transplanted to a different locale but the ingredients remain the same. In spite of all its predictability, the movie takes time to appreciate the wonder of space and its infrastructure. Roy’s self-control requires Pitt to give a somewhat robotic performance, which goes against everything that makes the actor alluring. Moreover, when his unemotional façade does crack, it seems unnatural. It’s not until the final act, when Jones steps into the picture that the movie finds its spirit.Special features include: commentary by director James Gray; deleted scenes; “To the Stars”; “A Man Named Roy”; “The Crew of the Cepheus”; “The Art of Ad Astra”; and “Reach for the Stars.” (Fox Home Entertainment)(Blu-ray)Just days before Christmas, 1983, the Oliverio family readies their Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian tradition stretching back to the old country. Amidst the festivities, Tony Oliverio (Skyler Gisondo), a young man with big dreams and an even bigger heart, is yearning to find love. When he meets the gorgeous Ivy Leaguer Beth (Madison Iseman), romance blossoms, and it looks like Tony’s holiday might make a turn for the better. But their budding romance faces some serious obstacles, including his Great Grandma Nonnie (Lynn Cohen), who thinks Beth isn’t good enough for him, Tony’s determined and dramatic ex-girlfriend, and Beth's ex-suitor, who is out to steal back her heart.Although the movie was made in 2019, it’s easier to set these types of coming-of-age pictures in the “simpler times” of the ‘80s. No one is glued to their smart phones and people actually meet face-to-face. Tony is one of the nicest guys while being minimally awkward and almost cool given the circumstances. However, his desire to go to art school is up against his father’s expectations that he’ll one day takeover the family store. Moreover, his relationship with a girl who doesn’t have much else going for is a casualty of his need to step away from small town life. Meanwhile, Beth comes home looking for the comforts of a small town and happens across Tony. This is just a microcosm of life, which makes for an entertaining dramedy.Special features include: commentary by writer/director Robert Tinnell; behind-the-scenes featurette; and “The Game,” an award-winning short film by Robert Tinnell. (Shout Studios)(4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)Almost four decades after he drew first blood, John Rambo ( Sylvester Stallone ) is back. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.There was always something sad about the Rambo pictures as John repeatedly pushes aside his humanity to match the callousness of his enemies. However, his ability to flip that switch combined with his incredible skillset means he never lost a fight. This picture feels a bit more cynical as John confronts human trafficking in Mexico, which is perhaps more tangible than warlords on the other side of the world for some. A pair of brothers (Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Óscar Jaenada) head the ring John must infiltrate and his age is starting to show. But once he’s had a chance to regroup, they never stand a chance. Following the franchise’s trajectory, this film is possibly the most violent, while also allowing for some creative traps devised by John to even the odds of one vs. dozens.Special features include: “Drawing Last Blood: Multipart Production Diary”; “From First Note to Last Blood: Music for the Massacres”; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment & VVS Films)(Blu-ray)A peaceful town is suddenly terrorized by a maniacal killer. The townsfolk think a madman is on the loose, but a wheelchair-bound 13-year-old ( Corey Haim ) knows the truth — a werewolf is on the hunt. With the help of his Uncle Red (Gary Busey), young Marty Coslaw sets out to stop the half-man/half-beast before he sinks his teeth into another innocent victim. Now, time is ticking and the full moon is about to rise.This is a 1985 adaptation of Stephen King ’s novel that’s likely one of the few times the writer incorporated a traditional monster in his story. Of course, there are twists to the werewolf’s identity and the fact that Marty is confined to a wheelchair makes it a bit more difficult for him to conduct the investigation alone. Fortunately, he has an uncle that’s widely discredited anyway and a sister willing to do the legwork if it gets him to stop ranting about monsters. The title, of course, has a double meaning since it’s not only the primary means of stopping a werewolf, but also the name of the modified wheelchair of the boy who’s going to do the stopping. Even though the trio of werewolf hunters don’t seem too intimidating, the film still has some frightening moments of practical effects horror.Special features include: commentary by producer Martha De Laurentiis; commentary by director Daniel Attias; “Cutting to the Bone”; “A Little Private Justice”; “The Wolf Within”; “Full Moon Fever”; isolated score; still gallery; TV and radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)(Blu-ray)A ruthless king rises to power with the help of his mad and murderous executioner in Tower of London. A mad scientist transforms a carnival performer into a murderous monster in Man Made Monster. In The Black Cat, a group of greedy heirs find themselves stuck in a creepy mansion where, one by one, people turn up dead. What started out as a treasure-making scheme ends up deadly for a group of people stuck in a haunted castle with a killer known as “the Phantom” in Horror Island.This collection focuses primarily on the evil of human men as they scare and kill for personal gain. The executioner is disturbingly cruel as he murders repeatedly and tortures a woman into submission. Lon Chaney, Jr. portrays an atomic monster who turns out to have more humanity than the scientist that created him. Though it shares its name with the sinister 1934 Boris Karloff/Bela Lugosi picture, this The Black Cat centres on a series of murders by an unknown assailant who must also be in the house with them. Finally, the last picture is infused with some humour as a group of scam artists try to figure out who is attempting to assassinate the guests they’ve tricked into believing the island is haunted. Each film varies in intensity, but all are good examples of Universal Pictures’ offerings.Special features include: commentaries by authors and film historians; still galleries; and theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory) More about Abominable, Ad Astra, Rambo Last Blood, Silver Bullet, Feast of the Seven Fishes Abominable Ad Astra Rambo Last Blood Silver Bullet Feast of the Seven F... A Guide to Recognizi... acceleration tower of london Man Made Monster the black cat Horror Island Movie 4K Ultra HD BluRay Review