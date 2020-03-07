Email
article imageReview: Mike McGowan is Emmy-worthy in 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mike McGowan is Emmy-worthy in the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. He plays the role of David Taylor.
McGowan steals every scene he is in opposite Kevin Spirtas, who plays Brian. David is a sensible and pragmatic character and one that the audience wants to root for, especially to help Brian find love and happiness after mourning the loss of Jason (Mitchell Anderson). McGowan deserves to be commended for nailing the subtle scenes with a great deal of control and range.
His performance as David in the eighth episode of the second season entitled "Goodbyes," is powerful and heartbreaking. As a result, Brian will be faced to make a crucial decision. For all of these reasons and more, McGowan deserves to be nominated for the 2020 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and the rest of the cast members deserve Emmy nominations as well since everybody was fabulous in this digital drama series. Compliments to Michael Slade and Spirtas for creating such great content for their gifted actors.
Season 2 of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mike McGowan about his experience on After Forever in Amazon Prime.
