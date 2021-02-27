Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 27, actor Mike Manning ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events. Manning has had a prolific year appearing in such acting projects as The Call, The Bay, Days of Our Lives, and Son of the South. "I really try to put all my attention on the characters that I am playing down to what they would eat or how many times a week they work out," he said. "I really take each role I do pretty seriously and I try to live that lifestyle as much as possible. If I go home at night, my dreams would depend on whatever I was shooting." "I truly become absorbed in whatever I am filming, or at least I try to because that's my job," he added. Actor Mike Manning Brad Everett Young This May, he shared that he is looking forward to being a part of the "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser in Florida, which benefits the To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Mike Manning Brad Everett Young A portion of the profits from this event will go towards True Colors United , a nonprofit organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events and their upcoming Zoom events, check out their official website Manning has had a prolific year appearing in such acting projects as The Call, The Bay, Days of Our Lives, and Son of the South."I really try to put all my attention on the characters that I am playing down to what they would eat or how many times a week they work out," he said. "I really take each role I do pretty seriously and I try to live that lifestyle as much as possible. If I go home at night, my dreams would depend on whatever I was shooting.""I truly become absorbed in whatever I am filming, or at least I try to because that's my job," he added.This May, he shared that he is looking forward to being a part of the "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser in Florida, which benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Mike Manning, Actor, days of our lives, The Bay Mike Manning Actor days of our lives The Bay