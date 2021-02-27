Email
article imageReview: Mike Manning of 'Days of Our Lives' charms in virtual fan event Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On February 27, actor Mike Manning ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") participated in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events.
A portion of the profits from this event will go towards True Colors United, a nonprofit organization that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. For more information on Spectrum Celebrity Events and their upcoming Zoom events, check out their official website.
Manning has had a prolific year appearing in such acting projects as The Call, The Bay, Days of Our Lives, and Son of the South.
"I really try to put all my attention on the characters that I am playing down to what they would eat or how many times a week they work out," he said. "I really take each role I do pretty seriously and I try to live that lifestyle as much as possible. If I go home at night, my dreams would depend on whatever I was shooting."
"I truly become absorbed in whatever I am filming, or at least I try to because that's my job," he added.
This May, he shared that he is looking forward to being a part of the "Samantha's Friends" fundraiser in Florida, which benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs.
To learn more about actor Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
