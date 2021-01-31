This hypnosis session takes Allie on a challenging trip down memory lane to London. Over the last few months, Allie had accused Tripp (Lucas Adams) of being her rapist (and the baby's father), but now, after recalling the moment vividly, she is certain that it was Charlie (Mike Manning
), who raped her. Charlie is Tripp's half-brother, they share Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) as their mother, and it appears that Charlie has a split personality.
performance as Charlie in Allie's bedroom in London is raw, vindictive, gut-wrenching, and haunting, all in one. Both he and Lindsay Arnold
depicted the rape circumstances in a bold and realistic manner. Compliments to both performers for the execution of this scene.
Hopefully, these gripping scenes will connect with viewers and fans on an emotional level, and they will raise social awareness, where if anybody has ever been a victim of sexual abuse or rape, they will speak out and/or seek help.
