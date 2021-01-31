Email
article imageReview: Mike Manning, Lindsay Arnold melt hearts on 'Days of Our Lives' Special

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
This week on "Days of Our Lives" on NBC, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) underwent hypnosis under Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), where she was overcome with painful memories. Digital Journal has the recap.
This hypnosis session takes Allie on a challenging trip down memory lane to London. Over the last few months, Allie had accused Tripp (Lucas Adams) of being her rapist (and the baby's father), but now, after recalling the moment vividly, she is certain that it was Charlie (Mike Manning), who raped her. Charlie is Tripp's half-brother, they share Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) as their mother, and it appears that Charlie has a split personality.
Mike Manning's performance as Charlie in Allie's bedroom in London is raw, vindictive, gut-wrenching, and haunting, all in one. Both he and Lindsay Arnold depicted the rape circumstances in a bold and realistic manner. Compliments to both performers for the execution of this scene.
Hopefully, these gripping scenes will connect with viewers and fans on an emotional level, and they will raise social awareness, where if anybody has ever been a victim of sexual abuse or rape, they will speak out and/or seek help.
To learn more about Days of Our Lives, or to stream the daytime drama online, check out the official NBC website.
On February 27, Mike Manning will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, where a portion of the proceeds will go towards True Colors United.
