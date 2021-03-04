Email
article imageReview: Mike Manning is remarkable in historical drama 'Son of the South' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Mike Manning is sensational in the civil rights film "Son of the South," which is earning Oscar buzz. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He plays Townsend Ellis in the film, and his acting performance was moving and resonant in Son of the South. It was certainly one of the best supporting performances in the movie along with Cedric the Entertainer, who was marvelous as Reverend Ralph Abernathy. Both would be deserving of Oscar nominations for "Best Supporting Actor."
Manning acknowledged that this means a lot to him and that it holds a very special place in his heart.
Son of the South was directed by Barry Alexander Brown, and Spike Lee served as an executive producer. "I think the film demonstrates how far we've come as a country, and it reminds us how far we still have yet to go," Manning said.
Working with our director Barry Alexander Brown and the rest of the cast and producers to bring this special film to life was truly one of the best experiences in my career so far," Manning remarked.
Manning opened up to Digital Journal about starring in Son of the South back in January of 2021.
Jake Abel and Mike Manning in Son of the South
Jake Abel and Mike Manning in 'Son of the South'
Dan Anderson
Son of the South is available on Amazon and other digital service providers, where viewers can catch Mike Manning's remarkable performance and his cast members. The film itself is socially, culturally, and politically significant.
