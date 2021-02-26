Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment On Wednesday, February 24, actor Mike Manning delivered a dynamic acting performance as Charlie Dale in the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He played a character that the audience loved to hate and one that the entire town of Salem wanted dead (after what he did to Allie Horton ( The investigation will soon begin to find out which Salem resident was responsible for killing Charlie. That face when you realize at least a dozen people in Salem wanna kill you.. 🤷🏻‍♂️ nbcdays UWgEKtHbNU — Mike Manning (@mike_manning_) February 16, 2021 For his acting work as Charlie Dale, Mike Manning deserves to earn a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination (or a pre-Emmy nomination at the very least since it is highly competitive each year). He proved time and time again that he is a tremendous actor. If anybody has any doubts of Manning's acting ability, all they need to do is see his impressive scenes opposite Tamara Braun and/or Lindsay Arnold, and they will be blown away. Manning layered his emotions well the entire time and was able to nail his character's split personality, which was a challenging task to undertake. He brought a great deal of mystery and suspense to the show, and Manning deserves to be commended for a job well done. For the time being, one thing is for sure in Salem... Arrivederci, Charlie Dale. Manning's performance in Wednesday's episode on the NBC sudser really ran the gamut. It was manipulative, vindictive, sympathetic, and heartfelt, all in one. The viewer was drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions, as a result.He played a character that the audience loved to hate and one that the entire town of Salem wanted dead (after what he did to Allie Horton ( Lindsay Arnold ). Heck, his own estranged mother Ava Vitali (Emmy winner Tamara Braun ) turned against him.The investigation will soon begin to find out which Salem resident was responsible for killing Charlie.For his acting work as Charlie Dale, Mike Manning deserves to earn a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination (or a pre-Emmy nomination at the very least since it is highly competitive each year). He proved time and time again that he is a tremendous actor. If anybody has any doubts of Manning's acting ability, all they need to do is see his impressive scenes opposite Tamara Braun and/or Lindsay Arnold, and they will be blown away.Manning layered his emotions well the entire time and was able to nail his character's split personality, which was a challenging task to undertake. He brought a great deal of mystery and suspense to the show, and Manning deserves to be commended for a job well done.For the time being, one thing is for sure in Salem... Arrivederci, Charlie Dale. More about Mike Manning, days of our lives, Nbc, Soap opera, charlie dale Mike Manning days of our lives Nbc Soap opera charlie dale