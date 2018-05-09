Email
Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Huntington - Mike DelGuidice from Billy Joel's live band can now add actor to his resume of accomplishments. On May 7, DelGuidice was featured in the sitcom "Kevin Can Wait."
This was the finale episode of the second season of Kevin James' Kevin Can Wait on CBS, where DelGuidice was joined by James and such acclaimed comedians as Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. DelGuidice guest-starred on the show, where he played Ronnie. Without giving too much away, this episode was fun and entertaining to watch.
DelGuidice once sang "Nessun Dorma" on the show Kevin Can Wait (via voice-over); moreover, he wrote and sang "Ordinary Guy," which is the mid-tempo theme song for the sitcom.
Speaking of the "Piano Man" himself, Billy Joel appeared on Kevin Can Wait in December of 2017, when Kevin went with a few of his friends to a Billy Joel concert at the "World's Most Famous Arena."
On May 18, DelGuidice will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington with his Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot, and a part of the proceeds from that concert will benefit the American Heart Association.
To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and his touring schedule, visit his official website.
