Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Middleton Christmas," starring Michael Pare and Eileen Davidson, is a compelling and heartfelt film. Digital Journal has the scoop. Bubbly high school senior Samantha (Kennedy Tucker) finds herself attracted to Max (Michael Varde), a new student that enrolls in the prestigious private school, Middleton Prep, where her mother Alana D'Angelo (two-time Emmy winner Eileen Davidson) serves as principal. Alana adds a new custodian Johnny (Michael Pare) to her staff, who is Max's father. Samantha has a boyfriend, who happens to be the star basketball player, the ruthless Lucas (Trevor Stines). She is trying to figure out her feelings on both Lucas and Max, while Alana enlists Johnny to assist them with the holiday fundraiser, which is essential in helping the school from closure. The climax is when Samantha suffers a serious car accident and both of the guys will try to help Samantha and her mother during that trying time. In the meantime, Alana and Johnny grow closer as they try to stay strong for their kids. What will happen? The only way to find out is to watch Middleton Christmas in its entirety. The Verdict Overall, Middleton Christmas is a superb film from start to finish that will melt hearts this holiday season. Michael Varde delivers a poignant and powerhouse performance as Max, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and Michael Pare is a revelation as his father Johnny, and he layers his emotions well. Eileen Davidson is fabulous as Alana D'Angelo and Kennedy Tucker triumphs in the role of Samantha; moreover, the audience gets to see a nice mother-daughter dynamic between Alana and Samantha, which is exquisitely played by Davidson and Tucker respectively. Trevor Stines is remarkable as the antagonist boyfriend Lucas, and it is neat to watch his character evolve over the course of the film; moreover, the entire cast is memorable. Compliments to Dale Fabrigar on her solid direction, and Tricia Aurand for writing such a brilliant script. This is a film that underscores such important values as love, hope, family, compassion, gratitude, and sacrifice, which are food for thought this holiday season. Middleton Christmas is highly recommended for the entire family, and it garners an A rating. Eileen Davidson and Michael Pare in 'Middleton Christmas' Uncork'd Entertainment It is available on November 3 on DVD and Digital via Uncork'd Entertainment and Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions. It was eloquently directed by Dale Fabrigar and wonderfully written by Tricia Aurand.Bubbly high school senior Samantha (Kennedy Tucker) finds herself attracted to Max (Michael Varde), a new student that enrolls in the prestigious private school, Middleton Prep, where her mother Alana D'Angelo (two-time Emmy winner Eileen Davidson) serves as principal. Alana adds a new custodian Johnny (Michael Pare) to her staff, who is Max's father.Samantha has a boyfriend, who happens to be the star basketball player, the ruthless Lucas (Trevor Stines). She is trying to figure out her feelings on both Lucas and Max, while Alana enlists Johnny to assist them with the holiday fundraiser, which is essential in helping the school from closure.The climax is when Samantha suffers a serious car accident and both of the guys will try to help Samantha and her mother during that trying time. In the meantime, Alana and Johnny grow closer as they try to stay strong for their kids. What will happen? The only way to find out is to watch Middleton Christmas in its entirety.Overall, Middleton Christmas is a superb film from start to finish that will melt hearts this holiday season. Michael Varde delivers a poignant and powerhouse performance as Max, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and Michael Pare is a revelation as his father Johnny, and he layers his emotions well.Eileen Davidson is fabulous as Alana D'Angelo and Kennedy Tucker triumphs in the role of Samantha; moreover, the audience gets to see a nice mother-daughter dynamic between Alana and Samantha, which is exquisitely played by Davidson and Tucker respectively.Trevor Stines is remarkable as the antagonist boyfriend Lucas, and it is neat to watch his character evolve over the course of the film; moreover, the entire cast is memorable.Compliments to Dale Fabrigar on her solid direction, and Tricia Aurand for writing such a brilliant script. This is a film that underscores such important values as love, hope, family, compassion, gratitude, and sacrifice, which are food for thought this holiday season. Middleton Christmas is highly recommended for the entire family, and it garners an A rating. More about Middleton Christmas, Film, Eileen Davidson, Michael Pare Middleton Christmas Film Eileen Davidson Michael Pare Entertainment Video Latest News Top News